Carlos Alcaraz remains at No 1 in the rankings, but Jannik Sinner has managed to reduce the deficit with his Indian Wells Open title while Learner Tien is on the verge of making his top 20 breakthrough with Stefanos Tsitsipas heading in the wrong direction.

Following his back-to-back titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open, Alcaraz was the hot favourite to win a third trophy this year, but his unbeaten run to the start of the season was ended by Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final.

But the Russian was unable to back it up in the final as he lost a tight match against Sinner with the Italian edging the tie-breakers 7–6 (8–6), 7–6 (7–4).

Sinner, of course, had no points to defend in Indian Wells as he missed last year’s tournament due to his doping ban and, as a result, added 1,000 points to his total for a tally of 11,400.

It means the gap to Alcaraz has been reduced to 2,150, but the top two remain well clear of the chasing pack as Novak Djokovic is more than 6,000 points behind Sinner with Alexander Zverev another 465 points adrift in fourth place.

There are a couple of changes in the top 10 with Felix Auger-Aliassime moving up one place to No 8 with Ben Shelton dropping to No 9 while Medvedev returns to the top 10 after his run to the final with Alexander Bublik the man to drop out.

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Luciano Darderi is a new name in the top 20 as the Italian is up three places to a career-high No 18 while Learner Tien edged closer to a top 20 debut as he climbed six places to No 21 after reaching the quarter-final in California.

Cameron Norrie is four places below Tien as he is +5 with his run to the last eight and he has reclaimed the British No 1 ranking as Jack Draper dropped 12 places to No 26 as he failed to defend his title in Indian Wells.

Holger Rune, meanwhile, dropped 10 spots and finds himself two places below Draper as he remains out injured.

Former world No 3 Tsitispas’ slide continues as he dropped another eight places to No 51 – the first time since April 2018 that he is out of the top 50.

American Ethan Quinn sits at No 57 after jumping 17 spots, while Argentine Mariano Navone is up 18 places to No 61, Mattia Bellucci is +17 to No 77, Sebastian Ofner is +22 No 86 and Rinky Hijikata is +19 to No 98.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,550

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,400

3. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 5,370

4. Alexander Zverev Germany – 4,905

5. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,365

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,185

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,170

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,000 (+1)

9. Ben Shelton United States – 3,860 (-1)

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,610 (+1)

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,365 (-1)

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,715 (+1)

13. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,750 (-1)

14. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,520 (+1)

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,410 (+1)

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,400 (+1)

17. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,240 (+2)

18. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,050 (+3)

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,020 (+1)

20. Frances Tiafoe United States – 1,920 (+2)

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