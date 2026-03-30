Jannik Sinner’s Sunshine Double means he is now within striking distance of Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings, Miami Open runner-up Jiri Lehecka has unlocked a new career while rising stars Martin Landaluce, Moise Kouame and Rafael Jodar all earned big jumps.

Alcaraz started March with a 3,150-point advantage over Sinner in the rankings, but that lead has been cut to just 1,190 after the Italian earned 2,000 points with his back-to-back titles at the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

The Spaniard has been sitting pretty at No 1 since November, but his position will be under threat from the four-time Grand Slam winner at the Monte Carlo Masters next week.

There is a change at No 3 as Alexander Zverev moved up one place after reaching the semi-final with Novak Djokovic dropping one spot as he opted not to compete at the Florida Masters event.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz swap places with the former up one spot to No 7.

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Miami Open runner-up Lehecka’s maiden appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final has seen him crack a new rankings milestone as he climbs eight places to No 14, two spots above his previous best.

Lehecka’s fellow Czech Jakub Mensik was the defending champion and he drops out of the top 20 as he is down 13 places to No 26 after losing in the third round while Sebastian Korda – who stunned Alcaraz in the third round – drops six spots to No 42 after losing in the round of 16.

But the 2026 Miami Open was a memorable one for a couple of youngsters as Landaluce came through qualifying to reach the quarter-final, beating 17th seed Luciano Darderi, 14th seed Karen Khachanov and Korda.

The Spaniard is the lowest-ranked quarter-finalist since 1994 as he was at No 151 at the start of the tournament, but surged 45 places to No 106.

Compatriot Jordar also came through qualifying and went on to reach the third round and the 19-year-old’s reward is a 20-place boost to No 89.

But the biggest riser is Kouame as the French teenager, aged 17 years and 13 days, became the youngest player to win a main-draw match at ATP Masters 1000 level since Rafael Nadal at the 2003 Hamburg Masters with his first-round win.

The youngster received a wildcard entry and beat qualifier Zachary Svajda in three sets as he also became the first player born in 2009 or later to win an ATP Tour main-draw match.

Kouame has risen 57 places to No 329.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,590

2. Jannik Sinner Italy – 12,400

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,205 (+1)

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,720 (-1)

5. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 4,275

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,095

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,050 (+1)

8. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,870 (-1)

9. Ben Shelton United States – 3,860

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,610

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,395

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,635

13. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,520 (+1)

14. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,490 (+8)

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,410

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,400

17. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,220

18. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,070 (+2)

18. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,050 (-1)

20. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,020 (-1)

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