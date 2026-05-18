Jannik Sinner’s latest ATP Masters 1000 title run has helped him to open a lead of nearly 3,000 points over Carlos Alcaraz while the top two remain well clear of the chasing pack.

Having replaced Alcaraz at No 1 after his Monte Carlo Masters success, Sinner has now moved well clear of his big rival as he has gone on to lift trophies at the Madrid Open and in Rome.

With the Spaniard unable to compete in Madrid and Italy – where he was the defending champion – due to a wrist injury, the gap has increased to 2,740 points and there is bad news for Alcaraz as it could get bigger after the French Open as he won’t be play at Roland Garros.

Sinner defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 at Foro Italico on Sunday to become the second man after Novak Djokovic to complete the Career Golden Slam (winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 events). The 24-year-old did surpass Djokovic’s age record as the Serbian was 31 years old when he achieved the feat.

But the Italian looks set to remain top of the rankings until Wimbledon with Alcaraz out for the foreseeable future while the Spaniard should remain second with Alexander Zverev still a distant third as he is 6,255 points adrift.

Djokovic’s early exit in Rome hasn’t had a big impact as he didn’t have any points to defend while Felix Auger-Aliassime completes the top five.

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Daniil Medvedev’s last-four appearance has earned him a two-place jump to No 7 while fellow semi-finalist Luciano Darderi is up four places to a career-high of No 16.

Italian Open runner-up Ruud returns to the top 20 as he is up eight places to No 17 while Spanish sensation Rafael Jodar has secured a French Open seeding as he is +5 to No 29 after reaching the quarter-final.

Jodar’s compatriot Martin Landaluce also reached the last eight and he surged 27 spots to a new high of No 67.

Other big jumpers include Miomir Kecmanovic (+23 to No 47), Juan Manuel Cerundolo (+18 to No 54), Hamad Medjedovic (+11 to No 56), Thiago Agustin Tirante (+11 to No 58), Adolfo Daniel Vallejo +14 to No 70, Matteo Arnaldi (+10 to No 96 and Emilio Nava (+11 to No 97).

Jack Draper reached the quarter-final last year, but he was unable to compete due to a knee injury and has dropped 24 spots to No 74 while Hubert Hurkacz is four places below him after sliding 25 places and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is -22 to No 80

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 14,700

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 11,960

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,705

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,060

6. Ben Shelton United States – 4,030

7. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760 (+2)

8. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,770 (-1)

9. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,665 (-1)

10. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,230 (+1)

11. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,115 (-1)

12. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,790

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,625

13. Andrey Rublev – 2,780 (+1)

14. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,715 (-1)

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

16. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,260 (+4)

17. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,185 (+8)

18. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,103 (-2)

18. Tommy Paul United States – 2,065

19. Arthur Fils France – 2,040 (-2)

20. Learner Tien United States – 1,940 (+1)