Jannik Sinner has maintained his dominant lead, but there is a new No 2 behind him while Arthur Fery was the big rankings winner with his incredible run at Wimbledon.

With the successful defence of his Wimbledon title, Sinner maintained a massive points advantage at the top of the ATP Rankings as he is 4-970 points clear of the new No 2 Alexander Zverev with Carlos Alcaraz another 320 points adrift in third place.

The Italian has been No 1 since April when he moved ahead of Alcaraz and he is now set to remain there until after the US Open while he is also the clear-cut favourite to be the year-end No 1.

Sinner is currently on 79 weeks in the all-time list for most weeks at No 1, just one behind Lleyton Hewitt in 10th place while he is on course to also move ahead of Andre Agassi on 103 weeks at No 8.

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Zverev’s run to the final at the All England Club helped him to return to No 2 for the first time since May 2025 with the injured Alcaraz slipping one place to No 3 as he dropped 1,300 points after being ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Alcaraz could slip further down the rankings in the coming weeks if he is unable to play during the North American hard-court swing as he has 3,000 points to defend at the Cincinnati Open and US Open following his double success in 2025.

Alex de Minaur is up one place to No 5 to crack a new high while the biggest dropper in the top 10 is Taylor Fritz as he is down three places to No 10.

But the biggest fairytale of Wimbledon was undoubtedly Fery after he became only the second wildcard after Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon. The 24-year-old beat the likes of Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli during his run before losing against Zverev in the last four.

Fery is rewarded with a 78-place surge to No 36 and he takes over as the British No 1 after Cameron Norrie dropped nine places to No 38.

Jan-Lennard Struff was another big jumper as the German is +33 to No 41 after reaching the quarter-finals with Hubert Hurkacz +28 to No 68 with his round of 16 appearance.

Jan Choinski is now the British No 3 as he climbed 25 places to No 75 and Roman Safiullin is +36 to No 96.

Kamil Majchrzak is -21 to No 66, Mattia Bellucci -13 to No 80, Marin Cilic -26 to No 88, Rinky Hijikata -15 to No 97 and Arthur Cazaux -20 to No 80.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,450

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 8,480 (+1)

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 8,160 (-1)

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,740

5. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,110 (+1)

6. Ben Shelton United States – 3,770 (-1)

7. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760 (+1)

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,670 (+1)

9. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,460 (+1)

10. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,3655 (-3)

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,810

12. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,510 (+2)

13. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,435 (-1)

14. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,275 (+1)

15. Learner Tien United States – 2,270 (+2)

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,230 (-3)

17. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,230 (+2)

18. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,210 (-2)

19. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,205 (-1)

20. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Spain – 2,160 (+3)