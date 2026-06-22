Jannik Sinner continues to be comfortable at the top of the ATP Rankings, Alexander Zverev failed to edge closer to Carlos Alcaraz while Frances Tiafoe, Francisco Cerundolo and Daniel Altmaier received big boosts.

There was a 450-point swing between Sinner at No 1 and Carlos Alcaraz at No 2 last week as the latter dropped 500 points from his 2025 Queen’s Club Championship title run, while Sinner lost only 50 points after opting not to play at the Halle Open.

The lead between the top two now sits at 3,990 points and it will likely grow after Wimbledon as the injured Alcaraz is unable to defend his 1,300 points from last year’s run to the final.

Zverev is another 2,270 points behind Alcaraz, but he missed a chance to be closer after losing in the semi-final of the Halle Open, although there will be a 980-point swing at Wimbledon when the Spaniard drops 2025 finalist points, while the German only has 10 points to defend.

There are a couple of changes in the top 10 with Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev swapping places with the American climbing two places after finishing runner-up at the ATP 500 event in Germany and Medvedev slipping back to No 9.

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The big surger into the top 20 was Tiafoe as he won his maiden ATP 500 title, beating Fritz in the Halle final, earning a seven-place jump to No 19.

Before this week, the American has won three ATP 250 events and finished runner-up in three ATP 500 finals.

“I’ve lost a lot of 500 finals. I’ve lost a lot of finals in my career,” Tiafoe said after his win. “This is big. I just want to say one of my favourite scriptures: The pain that you’re feeling does not compare to the joy that is coming. Obviously, that has been proven very true.

“A couple of weeks ago, I had one of the toughest losses of my career at the French Open, and to come back and have a good week in Stuttgart and win here for my biggest title, beating the players I did, it’s a huge testimony to that quote. It’s something I’ve been living by.”

Cerundolo was the other title winner on Sunday as he also picked up a maiden ATP 500 crown with his victory over Tommy Paul at the Queen’s Club Championship to go with his four ATP 250 trophies.

The Argentine jumps six places to No 21 – three below his best.

Daniel Altmaier was a semi-finalist in Halle and he surged 22 places to No 59, one place above Marin Cilic who dropped 14 places.

The injured Holger Rune was another big dropper as he is down 16 places to No 79 with his return date following his Achilles surgery still to be confirmed.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,450

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 9,460

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,190

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,440

5. Ben Shelton United States – 4,160

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 4,110

7. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,915 (+2)

8. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,580 (-2)

10. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,460

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,620

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,425 (+2)

13. Andrey Rublev – 2,420

14. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,360 (-2)

15. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,325

16. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,300 (+1)

17. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,295 (-1)

18. Learner Tien United States – 2,270 (+1)

19. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,180 (+7)

20. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,138