Jannik Sinner has ended Carlos Alcaraz’s eight-week stint at No 1 on the back of winning the Paris Masters, but his return to the top won’t be for long.

After Sinner spent 54 consecutive weeks at No 1 from June 2024 until September this year, Alcaraz reclaimed top spot in the ATP Rankings after winning the US Open, but his decision not to compete at the Shanghai Masters and his early exit from the Paris Masters opened the door for the Italian.

The four-time Grand Slam winner had to go all the way at the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season and he delivered as he won the title without dropping a set, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the final.

With the win, Sinner picked up 1,000 points for his title run while Alcaraz dropped 90 points, giving the Italian a 250-point lead in the latest rankings.

“The goal of this week was to go day by day, trying to maximise my potential, which I have done for this week, and I’m extremely happy,” the 25-year-old said. “As I said, now we recharge and hopefully be as ready as possible then for Turin, and we hope for a great tennis week there.”

But his rise will be short-lived as the Spaniard will return to the top again next Monday as the points for the 2024 ATP Finals will be removed with Sinner dropping 1,500 points after winning the event undefeated while Alcaraz only had 200 points to defend.

Auger-Aliassime was the other big winner in the top 10 as his run to the final saw him move up two spots to No 8 and he is now also ahead of Lorenzo Musetti in the Race To Turin with both only having one tournament left. The Canadian will be in action at the Moselle Open while Musetti will play at the Hellenic Championships.

Alexander Bublik enjoyed an incredible week in Paris as he reached the semi-final of a Masters event for the first time before losing against Auger-Aliassime, but his run was good enough for a three-place jump to a new career-high No 13.

Other players who have reached new career-highs in the top 100 of the latest ATP Rankings are Alejandro Davidovic Fokina (14), Joao Fonseca (24), Valentin Vacherot (30), Courentin Moutet (31), Daniel Altmeier (46), Valentin Royer (56), Ethan Quinn (67), Jesper De Jong (77), Filip Misolic (85) and Eliot Spizzirri (96).

Fonseca climbed four places after reaching the second round in Paris, but Vacherot was one of the stars of the show again.

Fresh from producing one of the biggest fairytale stories of the year when he won the Shanghai Masters, Vacherot was handed a wildcard for Paris and reached the quarter-final, climbing another 10 spots, having broken into the top 100 after Shanghai.

In terms of big droppers, Ugo Humbert finished runner-up to Zverev last year, but he withdrew ahead of the tournament and dropped 15 places to No 37, four places ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who -8 after he also pulled out of the Paris event due to injury.

Grigor Dimitrov returned to action for the first time since picking up an injury at Wimbledon and, although he won his opening match, he then withdrew ahead of the second round. The Bulgarian is down six places to No 44.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,500 points (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 11,250 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,560

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,735

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,580

6. Ben Shelton United States – 3,970 (+1)

7. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,935 (-1)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,845 (+2)

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,685 (-1)

10. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,235 (-1)

11. Jack Draper Great Britain – 2,990

12. Daniil Medvedev – 2,960 (+1)

13. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,870 (+3)

14. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Spain – 2,585 (+1)

15. Holger Rune Denmark – 2,590 (-3)

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,560 (+1)

17. Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic – 2,415 (+1)

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,320 (-4)

19. Jakub Mensik Czech Republic – 2,180

20. Tommy Paul United States – 2,100