Jannik Sinner remains on course to successfully defend his Cincinnati Open title, but Terence Atmane, Francisco Comesana and Joao Fonseca have been the big winners in the ATP Rankings.

World No 1 Sinner started the hard-court tournament with a 3,440-point lead over Alcaraz, but to make the calculations a bit more confusing, due to a change in the ATP Tour calendar, points from the 2024 Canadian Open will also be dropped after the Cincinnati event

Sinner had 200 points to defend in Canada and 1,000 in Ohio, meaning he effectively started the Cincy tournament with a lead of 2,250 points over Alcaraz.

ATP Top 10 Before Cincinnati Open

1. Jannik Sinner – 12,030

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8,590

3. Alexander Zverev – 6,380

4. Taylor Fritz – 5,525

5. Jack Draper – 4,650

6. Ben Shelton – 4,320

7. Novak Djokovic – 4,130

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,480

9. Holger Rune – 3,340

10. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,235

The top two seeds, along with third seed Alexander Zverev, have managed to reach the semi-final and Alcaraz – who only had 10 points to defend from last year’s two ATP Masters 1000 events – has reduced Sinner’s lead to 2,240 points in the Live Rankings, with Zverev another 2,810 points adrift in third place.

Alcaraz could close the lead to Sinner to 1,640 if he ends up winning the title and the Italian loses in the semi-final while Zverev will remain a distant third even if he goes on to lift the trophy.

The German, though, faces a tough task as he takes on Alcaraz in the semi-final and if he comes through that, he will most likely face Sinner as the four-time Grand Slam winner takes on qualifier Atmane in the last four.

The top eight remains unchanged with Zverev followed by Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

With Holger Rune slipping out of the top 10, Lorenzo Musetti is up one place to No 9, while Karen Khachanov will return to the top 10 as he is set to climb two places after reaching the fourth round.

ATP Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Jannik Sinner – 11,230/11,480/11,830

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 8,990/9,240/9,590

3. Alexander Zverev – 6,180/6,480/6,830

4. Taylor Fritz – 5,575

5. Jack Draper – 4,440

6. Ben Shelton – 4,280

7. Novak Djokovic – 4,130

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,545

9. Karen Khachanov – 3,240

10. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,195

The Big Winners

Atmane will be the biggest climber when the ATP Rankings are updated after the ATP Masters 1000 event, as he has reached the semi-final after coming through qualifying. The Frenchman started the Cincy tournament at No 136, but he will break into the top 100 for the first time as he is projected to rise 67 places to a new career-high of 69.

The 23-year-old, whose previous best was No 118, beat 15th seed Flavio Cobolli, Joao Fonseca, fourth seed Fritz and seventh seed Rune during his run and if he pulls off another upset win over Sinner, he could break into the top 45 of the rankings.

Speaking of Fonseca, the Brazilian lost in the third round against Atmane, but he will be rewarded with an eight-place rise to a new high of No 44.

Argentina Comesana was another big winner as he reached the fourth round before losing against Andrey Rublev, but the 24-year-old will surge 16 places to a new best of No 55 while four places ahead of him is Benjamin Bonzi after he jumped 12 spots with his run to the last 16.

The Big Losers

Alexei Popyrin will drop 16 places to No 36 after the Cincinnati Open following his third-round defeat while Matteo Arnaldi is down -25 to No 62 in the Live Rankings following his first-round exit.

Hubert Hurkacz reached the quarter-final last year, but the Pole was absent from this year’s main draw due to injury and, as a result, slipped 28 places to No 68.

But Sebastian Korda will be the biggest loser as he is projected to drop 41 places to No 86 as he has missed both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open as he is sidelined with a stress fracture in his right shin.

The American is two places ahead of Kei Nishikori, who is -23 after losing in the first round.