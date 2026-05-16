Jannik Sinner has increased his lead over Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings to more than 2,000 points and the gap could get even bigger while Alexander Zverev missed another opportunity to edge closer to the top two.

Top spot in the ATP Rankings changed hands after this year’s Monte Carlo Masters with Sinner taking over from Alcaraz – who had been top since last October – and the Italian followed it up with another Masters title at the Madrid Open to take his points lead to over 1,000.

With Alcaraz unable to defend his Italian Open crown, the lead was always going to increase again, but Sinner has now hammered down his advantage as his win over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals means he won’t drop any points.

Sinner, of course, finished runner-up in Rome last year so he has defended his 650 points and there will be a points swing of at least 1,000 as Alcaraz dropped 1,000 points.

ATP Top 10 before Italian Open (4 May)

1. Jannik Sinner – 14,350

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 12,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,805

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,700

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,050

6. Ben Shelton – 4,030

7. Taylor Fritz – 3,770

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,755

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,460

10. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,415

With Sinner sitting on 14,350 points in the Live Rankings, his lead over Alcaraz has grown to 2,390 points and it could be as much as 2,740 if he wins the final against Casper Ruud.

Zverev had an opportunity to crawl closer to Alcaraz, but he is still 6,000-odd points behind following his round of 16 defeat to Luciano Darderi.

ATP News

Jannik Sinner speaks after surviving a scare against Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz gets encouraging verdict on his wrist injury from leading expert

There are only a couple of changes in the top 10 with Medvedev moving up one place after his run to the semi-final as he swaps places with Alex de Minaur while Alexander Bublik is back in the top 10 with Lorenzo Musetti dropping down.

ATP Top 10 in Live Rankings (16 May)

1. Jannik Sinner – 14,350/14,700

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 11,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,705

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,060

6. Ben Shelton – 4,030

7. Taylor Fritz – 3,770

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760 (+1)

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,665 (-1)

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,230

Big Winners

Former world No 2 Ruud slipped out of the top 20 after he was unable to defend his Madrid Open trophy last time out, but he has returned to the top 20 as he is +8 to No 17 in the Live Rankings and could move up to No 15 if he upsets Sinner in the final.

Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar followed up his outstanding Madrid campaign with another run to the quarter-final and he is up another five spots to No 29, meaning he is all but assured of being seeded at the French Open.

Hamad Medjedovic reached the last 16 and he will crack a new career-high of No 54 on the back of a 13-place rise while Thiago Agustin Tirante is also +13 and two places below the Serbian in the rankings.

But the biggest riser in the top 100 is Martin Landaluce as the 20-year-old Spaniard reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final, resulting in a 30-place surge to a new best of 64th.

Qualifier Dino Prizmic stunned Djokovic in the second round and the Croatian went on to reach the fourth round with his reward a nine-place jump to No 70 – nine spots higher than his previous best.

Matteo Arnaldi is back in the top 100 thanks to his 10-place rise to No 96.

Qualifier Andrea Pellegrino caused a few upsets en route to the fourth round before losing against Sinner and he is +31 to No 124.

The Losers

Tommy Paul will once again slip out of the top 20 as the American is -7 to No 25 after losing in the round of 32.

But the biggest dropper in the top 100 is Jack Draper as the British player has slumped 25 places to No 75 as he finished runner-up to Ruud 12 months ago.

Hubert Hurkacz was a quarter-finalist last year, but lost in the first round this year and is also -25 to No 78 while Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is -22 and sits at No 80 in the Live Rankings.