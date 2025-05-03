ATP Rankings Winners & Losers Madrid Open: Boosts for Draper, Musetti, Ruud as Zverev and Djokovic stumble

Jack Draper continues his stunning rise up the ATP Rankings following his run to the Madrid Open final, but Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic stumbled yet again.

With Jannik Sinner assured of remaining at No 1 until after the French Open and Carlos Alcaraz missing his home ATP Masters tournament due to injury, Zverev had an opportunity to edge slightly closer to Sinner while also opening a bigger gap between himself and Alcaraz.

Andrey Rublev won the title in 2024 when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final so both men had a lot on the spell going into the 2025 tournament while Djokovic had an opportunity to move up to No 4.

ATP Top 10 Before Madrid Open

1. Jannik Sinner 9,930

2. Alexander Zverev 8,085

3. Carlos Alcaraz 8,050

4. Taylor Fritz 5,115

5. Novak Djokovic 4,120

6. Jack Draper 3,820

7. Alex de Minaur 3,585

8. Andrey Rublev 3,530

9. Holger Rune 3,480

10. Daniil Medvedev 3,290

Zverev, though, failed miserably in his quest as he was dumped out in the round of 16 by Francisco Cerundolo. As a result, he missed the opportunity to make a dent into Sinner’s points lead while Alcaraz is also still within touching distance despite not featuring in Madrid.

Sinner and Alcaraz dropped 200 points each so there is not much of a swing between the top three as the status quo will remain.

In fact, the top four will remain unchanged as Taylor Fritz will remain at No 4 even if Jack Draper wins the tournament.

Draper, though, is already assured of reaching a new career-high of No 5 thanks to his run to the final as he has 4,440 points and will move to 4,790 if he beats Casper Ruud in the final with Djokovic down one spot to No 6.

Ruud has had a +5 boost as he will return to the top 10 while he will jump as high as No 7 if he defeats Draper.

Lorenzo Musetti is the new name in the top 10 as the Italian has made his breakthrough after reaching the semi-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event before losing against Draper.

The 23-year-old’s previous career-best of 11 was achieved on the back of finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

ATP Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Jannik Sinner 9,730

2. Alexander Zverev 8,085

3. Carlos Alcaraz 7,850

4. Taylor Fritz 4,815

5. Jack Draper 4,440/4,790 (+1)

6. Novak Djokovic 4,130 (-1)

7. Alex de Minaur 3,635

8. Lorenzo Musetti 3,550 (+3)

9. Holger Rune 3,440

10. Casper Ruud – 3,365/3,715 (+5)

Rublev is the big loser in the top 10 as he will slide nine places to No 17 following his third-round defeat to Alexander Bublik.

Big Winners Outside Top 10

Francisco Cerundolo will be rewarded with a new career-high as he will climb three places to No 18 following his run to the last four of the Madrid Open.

Matteo Arnaldi stunned Djokovic in the second and the Italian will move up seven places to No 37 – seven spots below his previous best – after losing in the quarter-final.

Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley came through qualifying and beat Bu Yunchaokete in the first round and 18th seed Tomas Machac in the second round. He will be up to a new high of No 58 on Monday after jumping 10 places.

But the biggest success story in the top 100 comes from Gabriel Diallo as the unseeded Canadian lost in qualifying, but then got a lucky loser’s spot and ended up reaching the quarter-final.

The 23-year-old will surge 24 places to a career-high No 58.

Big Losers Outside Top 10

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t lose too many places after losing in round of 32 as he is down one spot, but he is now close to exiting the top 20 as he sits at No 19.

Last year’s runner-up Auger-Aliassime did drop out of the top 20 as he is down eight places after losing in the second round while 2024 semi-finalist Jiri Lehecka slumps 11 places to No 38 after he also lost in the round of 64.