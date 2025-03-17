Jannik Sinner hasn’t played tennis since the Australian Open yet his lead at the top of the ATP Rankings has increased while Jack Draper has reached the top 10 for the first time in his career.

The world No 1’s last official match was the final of the season-opening Grand Slam when he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets as his ban for his two failed drug tests in March 2024.

With his suspension running until 4 May, it gave Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz an opportunity to close the gap to the Italian, but their challenges have fallen flat.

After missing out during the Middle East and South American swings, both also came unstuck at the Indian Wells Open.

Zverev was beaten in the second round while Alcaraz failed to defend his title as he lost in the semi-final against eventual winner Draper.

At the start of the Indian Wells tournament, Sinner had a 3,195-point lead over Zverev with Alcaraz another 650 points behind in third place.

But his lead has moved to 3,385 points after the latest rankings update while Alcaraz is now 1,035 points behind Zverev.

There is another opportunity for the chasing two at this week’s Miami Open as Sinner will drop 1,000 points as the defending champion while Zverev is defending 400 points and Alcaraz 200.

But for now the Italian is comfortable at the top as he started his 41st consecutive week at No 1 on Monday, putting him joint-level with Andy Murray in 14th place. He will move ahead next week with Gustavo Kuerten (43) and Jim Courier (58) his next targets.

Like Sinner, Novak Djokovic was also a winner despite the tennis great’s shock second-round exit in California. He is up two places to No 5 as Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev dropped a few spots.

Draper is the new name inside the top 10 as the British star jumped seven places to No 8 after winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy by beating Holger Rune in the final.

Rune is up one spot to No 12 while Arthur Fils now sits at a career-high No 17 after reaching the quarter-final.

Unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor stunned Zverev in the second round and his reward for his run to the last eight is a nine-place jump to No 34.

Teenager Joao Fonseca lost in the second round in Indian Wells, but he then signed up for the ATP Challenger Tour’s Arizona Tennis Classic and won the event, earning him a combined 205 points (175 for the Arizona title and 30 for the Indian Wells effort).

The Brazilian now sits at No 60 while former world No 4 Kei Nishikori is up 12 places to no 61 after he reached the semi-final in Arizona.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,330 points

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,945

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 6,910

4. Taylor Fritz United States – 4,900

5. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,860

6. Casper Ruud Norway – 3,855

7. Jack Draper Great Britain – 3,800

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,680

9. Andrey Rublev – 3,440

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece – 3,405

11. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,335

12. Holger Rune Denmark – 3,270

13. Tommy Paul United States – 3,030

14. Ben Shelton United States – 2,980

15. Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria – 2,745

16. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,650

17. Frances Tiafoe United States – 2,485

18. Arthur Fils France – 2,480

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 2,415

20. Ugo Humbert France – 2,375