Alexander Zverev was the big winner among the top three in the ATP Rankings, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Flavio Cobolli have broken new ground and Matteo Arnaldi and Moise Kouame have skyrocketed up the rankings.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner had an opportunity to open a 5,000-point lead over Carlos Alcaraz at the top following the Spaniard’s inability to defend his Roland Garros crown due to injury, but his third-round loss means the gap is 3,540 points.

French Open champion Zverev had long found himself more than 6,000 points behind the top two, but his title run in Paris means the gap to Alcaraz is a respectable 2,655 and he will have an opportunity to overtake the seven-time Grand Slam winner after Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won’t feature during the grass-court season due to his wrist injury and will drop 1,800 points, opening the door for the German to move ahead.

There is a new name at No 4 as Auger-Aliassime’s run to the quarter-final ensured he moved up two places with 2025 semi-finalist Novak Djokovic dropping three places after his third-round defeat to Joao Fonseca.

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French Open finalist Cobolli cracks the top 10 for the first time in his career as his runners-up position earned him 1,200 points and a four-place jump to No 10.

Jakub Mensik is +10 to No 17 after reaching the semi-final while Matteo Arnaldi – who was unable to take on Cobolli due to illness – surged 70 places to No 34 after his run to the last four.

Teenagers Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca sits at No 23 and No 25 respectively after they reached the quarter-final. Spaniard Jodar climbed six places while Fonseca rose five spots.

Matteo Berrettini was another surprise quarter-finalist and the former world No 6 surged 57 places to No 48, American Zachary Svajda is +23 to No 62, Pablo Carreno Busta is +18 to No 71 and Jesper de Jong +23 to No 83.

But of course the biggest jump belongs to teenager Moise Kouame as the French youngster made the most of his wildcard, reaching the third round on his Grand Slam debut. His performance earned him a 102-place surge to No 216.

In terms of the big droppers, Sebastian Korda is -13 to No 60, Holger Rune is -20 to No 64, Daniel Altmaier -28 to No 85, Alexei Popyrin -29 to No 90 and Jack Draper -37 to No 112.

Korda, Rune and Draper were all absent from the French Open main draw due to injury.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,500

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 9,960

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 7,305

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,440 (+2)

5. Ben Shelton United States – 3,920

6. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,905 (+1)

7. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 3,760 (-3)

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760

9. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,720

10. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,540 (+4)

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,930 (-1)

12. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,575

13. Andrey Rublev – 2,460

14. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,425 (+2)

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

16. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,315 (-5)

17. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,300 (+10)

18. Luciano Darderi Italy – 2,300 (-1)

19. Learner Tien United States – 2,270 (-1)

20. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,145 (-1)