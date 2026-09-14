Alexander Zverev’s US Open title run has helped him edge closer to Jannik Sinner at the top of the ATP Rankings while Carlos Alcaraz fell away and Novak Djokovic slumped out of the top 10.

At the start of the year, Zverev found himself well adrift of the Sinner-Alcaraz No 1 battle, but two Grand Slam titles later and the German can genuinely be considered a rival for the top spot.

The 29-year-old found himself more than 9,000 points behind Sinner at one point, but his title run at the US Open has seen him close the gap to 1,810 as he added 1,900 points to his total while the Italian – who missed the tournament due to a knee injury – dropped 1,300.

Alcaraz was the defending champion, but he lost in the quarter-final against Ben Shelton and the Spaniard finds himself 4,130 points adrift of second-placed Zverev while Shelton is just 880 points behind him.

The American finished runner-up to Zverev in his maiden Grand Slam final and earned a five-place jump to a new career-high of No 4, with Felix Auger-Aliassime bumped down one spot.

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Frances Tiafoe, who was beaten in four sets by Shelton in the semi-final, returns to the top 10 for the first time since August 2023 as he is up four places to a new high of No 8.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018 as the 24-time Grand Slam winner dropped seven places to No 12 after his first-round defeat to Mariano Navone. Lorenzo Musetti is another big dropper in the top 20 as he is down six places to No 20 following his second-round exit.

Karen Khachanov was one of the biggest movers as the former world No 8 surged 24 places to No 26 after his semi-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.

Alexander Blockx, Alex Michelsen and Botic van de Zandschulp were surprise quarter-finalists and Blockx is up seven spots to No 27, Michelsen jumped 12 places to No 34 while the Dutchman surged 30 places to No 40.

Arthur Gea was a lucky loser in New York and went on to reach the last 16, earning a 24-place jump to a new high of No 63 while Jan-Lennard Struff is one place behind him after dropping 20 places.

ATP Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 11,500

2. Alexander Zverev Germany – 9,690

3. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 5,560

4. Ben Shelton United States – 4,680 (+5)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 3,890 (-1)

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,770 (+2)

7. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 3,720 (-1)

8. Frances Tiafoe United States – 3,380 (+4)

9. Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,300 (-2)

10. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,175

11. Arthur Fils France – 3,150

12. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 2,980 (-7)

13. Learner Tien United States – 2,755 (+2)

14. Rafael Jodar Spain – 2,659 (-1)

15. Jakub Mensik Czechia – 2,495 (+3)

16. Brandon Nakashima United States – 2,485 (+1)

17. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 2,425 (-1)

18. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,335 (+2)

19. Tommhy Paul United States – 2,325 (+2)

20. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 2,255 (-6)