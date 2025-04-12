The 2025 Barcelona Open draw is out and we could get a Carlos Alcaraz-Arthur Fils rematch as both are in the top half of the draw.

The two young guns delivered a pulsating quarter-final at the Monte Carlo Masters and for most of the encounter it looked like the 20-year-old Frenchman would claim a statement win over the former world No 1.

Fils had a chance to break in game 11 of the second set as he was 0-40 on the Alcaraz serve, but the Spaniard battled back and then broke in the next game to take it to a third set.

The world No 15 then held a 3-1 lead in the decider, but fell away as the second seed won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a high-quality match at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

They are in line to meet again at the next event, but they can only face each other in the semi-final.

Alcaraz, who won the title in 2022 and 2023 before missing last year’s edition due to injury, is the top seed and he takes on a qualifier in the opening round.

If he comes through that he will meet either Tomas Machac or Frances Tiafoe in the second round while a quarter-final clash against Alex de Minaur is on the cards.

Alcaraz and De Minaur could meet in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters if they beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals respectively.

ATP News

Barcelona Open v BMW Open prize money compared with points on offer the same

ATP Madrid Open 2025 Entry List: Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Fritz the top seeds

Seventh seed Fils – a quarter-finalist at the ATP 500 event in 2024 – headlines the bottom section of the top half as he opens his account against Pablo Carreno Busta while he could face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final.

Tsitsipas, who finished runner-up to Casper Ruud last year and to Alcaraz in 2023, kicks off against Reilly Opelka.

Defending champion Ruud also faces a qualifier in his opener while he is projected to meet the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round and sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarter-final.

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will face Stan Wawrinka or Davidovich Fokina in the second round, provided he gets past a qualifier on the round of 32.

If the seedings hold, then Rublev will face Musetti, who is hunting a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Monte Carlo Masters, in the last eight. The Italian kicks off against Jaume Munar.

Projected Barcelona Open Quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Arthur Fils

Lorenzo Musetti v Andrey Rublev

Holger Rune v Casper Ruud