Ben Shelton is aiming to become ‘one of the best in the world’ in this crucial area

Ben Shelton is aiming to become ‘one of the best in the world’ when it comes to his second serve ability, with his consistency and return being the two areas which he has improved the most in the last 12 months.

The American is hot off his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Masters, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the showpiece match.

As a result, he rose to a career-high ranking of world No 6 and is currently in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters.

When asked about the key areas which he has improved – and is continuing to tinker at – Shelton provided three answers.

“For me it’s putting the ball in the court, that’s first and foremost,” Shelton said, whilst speaking on the Tennis Channel.

“But putting the ball into a position where I feel like I can get the neutral or ahead.

“I think earlier in the year I put more emphasis on just putting it in the court and now I am starting to find my returning style, where I can flip points, especially first serve return points.

“My second serve return has been good for a while now. I feel more comfortable there. But it’s an ongoing process, it’s something I am working on every day, even if it’s after a match I just have to continue to get better.

“That is one of the areas of the game where I want to be one of the best in the world and it’s a process for sure.”

Shelton made a second Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open earlier this season (losing to Jannik Sinner), also reaching a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final.

However, the American has especially improved his ability to use his reserves on days where he is not producing his best form – winning all of his last seven deciding sets.

“I think for me it’s preparation,” the American replied, when asked about winning when not at his best.

“If I feel good physically and I have my legs, my low day or my floor rises a lot. Me being able to use my athleticism.

“So for me it’s prep, what I do the day before and the night before. How I get ready for a match the day of.

“I found that warming up further away from the match, gives me more time to cool down and chill out before I go on court is something that helps me a lot.

“So there is a lot of little things, scientific things that have gone into my ability to feel like I am at 100% physically every time I step on that court.”