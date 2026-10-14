Boris Becker hits back at ‘total nonsense’ suggestion about Alexander Zverev

Boris Becker has dismissed claims that Alexander Zverev doesn’t deserve to be No 1, saying he will “rightfully and highly deservedly” take over top spot in the rankings.

With Jannik Sinner confirmed to miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to injury, Zverev is guaranteed to surpass the Italian in the ATP Rankings although the earliest date it can happen is at the Vienna Open at the end of October.

The 29-year-old will become the only the second German man after Becker to be No 1 in the world while he will be the 30th man overall to achieve the milestone since the inception of the rankings.

“Congratulations to Sascha Zverev. He has entered a very illustrious circle, let’s say, a very special club, the club of 30, the 30th No 1 in the world since the early 70s,” Becker, who spent a total of 12 weeks at the top of the rankings, said on the latest episode of the Becker Petkovic podcast.

“Congratulations, because nothing is given to you for free. It’s a tough job, you can’t just play one tournament, you have to be the best player in the world for months on end. He has literally earned it through his own hard work. He really found his game through fighting for it.

“I found the consistency at the beginning of the year showed that you could already tell this year a different Sascha Zverev is playing tennis compared to last year.”

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Some have suggested that Zverev is an undeserved No 1 due to injuries to Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with both forced to miss several months.

The German was a distant third in the rankings behind Sinner and Alcaraz in April when both were still fully fit, but the Spaniard was then ruled out for four months as he missed the French Open and Wimbledon – with Zverev surpassing him eventually.

Sinner at one stage had a 6,000-point lead over Zverev, but that is now down to just over 1,000 and it is only a matter of time before he takes over at the top.

Zverev, of course, has now also been confirmed as the year-end No 1 on the back of Alcaraz early exit from the Shanghai Masters.

Becker added: “As you said, the injuries to Alcaraz and Sinner, it’s unusual because Sascha was No 3, but the world No 1 and world No 2 both had to take months off. He can’t help that, so that’s not his fault, he can only beat the opponents he has to face on the court and he did that better than anyone else.

“And when you win two Grand Slams and reach a Wimbledon final, you have more than earned it.

“However, the critical voices are there because of that. His record against Sinner so far this year is 0-5, his record against Alcaraz this year is 0-1, his record against Djokovic is 0-1. In that respect, the critics say he didn’t earn it.

“I say that is total nonsense. He fights, he plays, he works and he is now rightfully and highly deservedly the new world No 1.”