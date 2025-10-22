Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the clear two best male players in the world.

The ATP Finals prize money pool has once again increased and an undefeated champion can earn the biggest prize cheque at an official ATP event, surpassing the recent record amount that Carlos Alcaraz won at the US Open.

Jannik Sinner won the 2024 edition of the season-ending tournament as he won all five of his matches (three round-robin clashes, his semi-final and the final) without dropping a set, and he walked away with a cheque of $4,881,100.

The prize money for an undefeated champion will pass the $5m mark this year as there has been an increase of just under four per cent, coming to a grand total of $5,071,000.

Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka won the biggest cheques at official tournaments at the US Open as the men’s and women’s singles champions each received $5,000,000.

Of course, Sinner has won more at the Six Kings Slam as he earned $6m (a $1.5m participation fee and a $4.5m first prize) after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final earlier in October. He also won that same amount last year after also beating Alcaraz at the inaugural exhibition tournament in Riyadh.

But in terms of official ATP events, the $5,071m will be the biggest.

According to the ATP Finals website, the eight players who compete at the ATP Finals will each earn a $331,000 participation fee if they play in all three round-robin matches. If you play only one match, you earn $165,500 and two matches will give you $248,250

Each round-robin victory will be worth $396,500 while those who win their semi-finals will receive an additional $1,183,500 and the winner will get $2,367,000. In fact, it’s only the semi-final ($1,123,400) and final ($2,237,200) prize money that changed from 2024.

An undefeated champion will thus earn $331,000 (playing three matches), $1,189,500 (three round-robin wins), $1,183,500 (semi-final win) and $2,367,000 (title win).

Full ATP Finals Prize Money Breakdown

Alternate – $155,000

Participation Fee – $331,000 (playing three matches)

Round-robin match win – $396,500

Semi-final match win – $1,183,500

Final win – $2,367,00

Undefeated champion – $5,071,000

So far, Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic are the only players to have qualified for the eight-player tournament with Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz set to join them soon.

Ben Shelton Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti currently occupy the final three qualification spots, but Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev are still in the running.

Sinner and Alcaraz qualified on the back of winning two Grand Slams each while Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four majors this year.