Former world No 12 Feliciano Lopez believes that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner hit faster shots and are more explosive than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard faced all the Big Three on 37 occasions, claiming wins over both Nadal and Djokovic in the process.

Lopez also had the chance to face Alcaraz before he retired, falling to the youngster in three sets in their Marbella match.

“It’s hard to measure, honestly. Alcaraz and Sinner play very fast, that’s evident, but Federer, Rafa, Djokovic, and some others in my generation also did, they played very fast,” analysed the former world No 12.

“Faster? It may be that at times, comparing eras, the ball speed always increases gradually, as physical preparation, even if slight, increases, and they hit harder.

“The average speed of play today may be slightly higher than some years ago.”

Comparisons between the Big Three and the duo have only intensified over the last 12 months, dominating the 2025 season by scooping up all four Grand Slams and finishing with more than double the number of ranking points possessed by Alexander Zverev, the world No 3.

Indeed, they clashed in the showpiece match of the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open – three consecutive Grand Slams – something which did not occur between the Big Three.

Most recently, they met in the final of the Nitto ATP Finals, with Sinner edging out Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5.

Latest Tennis News

Joao Fonseca’s 2025 progress has been ‘frightening’ and aims to play for ‘next 15 years’ claims coach

Novak Djokovic’s retirement stance defended by Boris Becker amid ongoing rumours

“I have seen matches, especially of Federer and Djokovic, where they played at a brutal pace,” Lopez continued.

“I don’t know if Sinner and Alcaraz play faster, but similar. Perhaps they are more explosive at certain times, especially Alcaraz, although Sinner also moves very well, just in a different way.

“However, in terms of pure play speed, in baseline exchanges, it may be that at times, they play a bit faster. It depends on the surface, the moment, it’s hard to measure.

“Sinner sets a very high pace, and hardly anyone can keep up with him, the only one who can is Alcaraz.

“However, Alcaraz has other elements in his game that he can use.

“He continues to play at a high pace, but at other times in the match, he uses the serve and volley, high balls, he has the ability to change his playing style depending on the moment or the opponent.”

Of course, Djokovic is still an active player and remains a force to be reckoned with.

Indeed, the Serbian superstar outclassed Alcaraz in a four-set battle at the 2025 Australian Open quarter-finals.

Since then, he has lost to Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon, as well as to Alcaraz at the US Open – convincingly defeated in straight sets on all three occasions.

Nonetheless, the world No 4 still strongly believes that he can defeat both players in 2026, if he remains physically fit.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams,” admitted the Serb in September.

“I think I have a better chance best of three, but best of five, it’s tough. I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard, having said that.

“I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But it’s going to be a very difficult task.”