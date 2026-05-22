Carlos Alcaraz looks on during his match

Carlos Alcaraz has been warned to be ‘very cautious’ about returning to the ATP Tour after sustaining a serious wrist injury that has forced him out of both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Spaniard began the 2026 season in sensational fashion by winning the Australian Open and becoming the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam.

He continued his impressive run with a 16-match winning streak, which included lifting the ATP 500 title in Doha.

Most recently, Alcaraz reached the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost to Jannik Sinner, before withdrawing from the Barcelona Open after winning his opening match.

It was in Barcelona that he first experienced wrist discomfort, an issue that has since sidelined him from competition.

While the exact diagnosis has not been made public, the speed with which Alcaraz withdrew from subsequent tournaments has offered a strong indication of the injury’s seriousness.

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Jim Courier, the former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, issued a strong warning to the Spaniard and referenced previous examples of wrist injuries derailing careers, including that of Juan Martin del Potro.

The Argentine’s wrist problems first emerged shortly after winning the 2009 US Open, forcing him to undergo surgery the following season before requiring further procedures in 2014 and twice in 2015.

Those issues significantly altered Del Potro’s game and eventually forced him to rely heavily on sliced backhands rather than striking topspin shots with his injured left wrist.

“I think that Carlos [Alcaraz] is being very wise and being cautious with the wrist,” analysed Courier during an interview with Clay Tenis.

“I think there are sadly some cautionary tales of players that have had their careers completely derailed by wrist injuries.

“Juan Martin Del Potro is the prime example of a player who was a champion and will always be a champion, but as we look at what his career might have been, had he stayed healthy, we will always wonder.

“And I don’t want to be sitting here in 20 years, wondering what Carlos Alcaraz might have achieved if he had just taken a little bit more time to take care of his wrist.

“He’s so smart to be careful with the wrist.

“The wrist is a very delicate area on the body. And [Rafael] Nadal is a warrior, no question about that.

“I think Alcaraz is a warrior, too. You can ask Rafa what he thinks about what Carlos is doing. I’m sure he would support what Carlos is doing because I think there’s just real logic to it.

“You take your time, you make sure that you’re ready.

“Take your time and make sure that you’re right when you come back.”

Alcaraz was defending champion at the Rome Masters, French Open, and Queen’s Club, while also having reached the Wimbledon final 12 months ago.

His withdrawals are set to cost him a staggering 4,700 ranking points, in addition to the 280 points he lost following his withdrawal from Barcelona.

His next scheduled event is the Canadian Open, which will take place from August 2 – 13.

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