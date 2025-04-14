Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Monte Carlo Masters title at the 2025 edition of the tournament and his run helped him to surpass Jannik Sinner on two prize money lists.

The Spaniard won his second title of the 2025 campaign when he defeated first-time ATP Masters 1000 finalist Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

He took his ATP Tour career trophy tally to 18 – including four Grand Slams titles and six Masters tournaments.

Alcaraz’s bank account also received a significant boost with his Monte Carlo performance as he earned €946,610 ($1,021,255) for winning the title.

After starting the tournament seventh in the 2025 prize money leaders list, the 21-year-old has surged to the top thanks to his $1m cheque as he has now earned $2,376,810 this year.

Sinner – who has played only one tournament this year as he is currently serving a three-month ban – slips down one place to No 2 with all of his earnings coming from his Australian Open title run in January.

The Italian is followed by Jack Draper with the bulk of the Brit’s money coming from the Indian Wells Open, Alexander Zverev (who finished runner-up at the Australian Open) and Alex de Minaur.

2025 Top 10 ATP Prize Money Leaders (After Monte Carlo)

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $2,376,810

2. Jannik Sinner – $2,150,400

3. Jack Draper – $1,887,836

4. Alexander Zverev – $1,832,253

5. Alex de Minaur – $1,638,244

6. Taylor Fritz – $1,545,706

7. Jakub Mensik – $1,469,440

8. Novak Djokovic – $1,412,993

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas – $1,301,698

10. Tomas Machac – $1,194,629

Alcaraz’s $2,3m from this year has helped him to break through the $40m prize money barrier as he has now earned $40,231,787 since making his professional debut in 2018. Most of that has come from his four Grand Slam titles.

The Spaniard pipped reigning world No 1 Sinner to the $40m mark in the process as the Italian moved to $39,389,088 when he won the Australian Open, but has been stuck on that due to his ban.

But it is only a matter of time before he gets to that magical mark and moves further up from his ninth place on the all-time earnings list with Stan Wawrinka in 10th on $37,459,733.

The 8 Players Who Have Earned $40m In Prize Money

1. Novak Djokovic – $186,933,983

2. Rafael Nadal – $134,946,100

3. Roger Federer – $130,594,339

4. Andy Murray – $64,687,542

5. Alexander Zverev – $52,045,455

6. Daniil Medvedev – $45,970,918

7. Pete Sampras – $43,280,489

8. Carlos Alcaraz – $40,231,787

It won’t be a big surprise if Alcaraz and Sinner jump another couple of places before the end of the year. In fact, the big question is also not if they will break the $50m and $100m milestone, but rather when.

But for now 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic is looking comfortable with his $186,933,983 in career earnings as the two rising stars will have to play for probably another decade to pass him.