Pat Cash has tipped Jack Draper to break the duopoly of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, due to his ‘firepower’ and ‘mental capacity’.

The pair have dominated the tennis landscape for more than two years, claiming all of the nine most recent Grand Slam tournaments.

In 2025, they faced off in the final of the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, ending the season with a rankings-point gap of 6390 with world No 3 Alexander Zverev.

More recently, Alcaraz became the youngest male singles player to win all four Grand Slams after triumphing at this year’s Australian Open.

Despite falling short of another showpiece match appearance in Melbourne, Sinner went on to become the first player to win both the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open in the same season without having dropped a set.

Cash, a former Wimbledon champion, believes that Draper can break through and consistently challenge for the biggest titles in the world.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that can challenge these guys, realistically,” analysed the Australian on the Nothing Major podcast.

“I think the one that can challenge, maybe not necessarily always at the Grand Slams, but certainly there’s a threat, I mean, Novak, we saw that, he’s still there, he could still be a threat.

“But I think Jack Draper. I think he’s the only one, he’s got the firepower, he’s got the mental capacity.

“And he’s just come back out of a long time out in the second tournament, beating Djokovic, you know, Novak’s not as consistent as he used to be but he worries these guys, he’s got something.

“Somebody on their day, you know, could do it I suppose. I think Fils is a great player. He’s one of these guys that I think should rise through the rankings.

“Other than that, you know, we’re talking the same old characters.

“You’re talking Zverev, you know, and yeah, on their day, but these guys, these top two guys, they’re going to be dominant for the next, what, four years?

“So that’s 16 grand slams they’re going to share. I don’t know if that adds up to 20, but you know, that’s, yeah, they’re going to be pretty dominant for the next few years for sure.”

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Draper has had success against both Alcaraz and Sinner, holding a 3-5 win-loss record, overall.

He has defeated both Alcaraz (2024) and Sinner (2021) at the Queen’s Club, as well as against the Spaniard at the Indian Wells Masters in 2025.

The Brit is currently ranked as the world No 25, meaning that he can face either of the pair as early as the third round at Grand Slams.

Cash has also backed the Spaniard to win more Grand Slams than the Italian across their careers, but acknowledged that the final tally will be tight.

“I thought that Sinner might have a longer career for some reason, and I thought Alcaraz would be a bit more up and down,”

“When Carlos is up, he’s untouchable. But I don’t think there’ll be that much in it. You never know with injuries, but I think Sinner will be more consistent [and have a] longer career.

“I think Carlos might have a few losses here and there, your first round losses, whatever. I don’t know who’s going to end up with more. Probably, Alcaraz, but I don’t think it’d be that much different.”

Whilst Draper has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Sinner and Alcaraz will be back in action in Monaco – with the event being held from April 5 – 12.