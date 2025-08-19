The 2025 Cincinnati Open final lasted only 23 minutes and five games but Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were still went home with big prize cheques and healthy points tallies for their efforts over the two weeks.

Episode 14 of the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry failed to ignite as the Italian struggled with illness and was forced to retire while trailing 5-0 in the first set.

Alcaraz now leads their head-to-head 9-5, having won three of their last four finals as he was also victorious at the Italian Open and French Open while Sinner lifted the Wimbledon trophy in July.

“This is not the way that I want to win trophies, I just have to say sorry, I can understand how you must feel now,” the Spaniard told his rival during the trophy presentation ceremony.

“As I said many times, you are a true champion and I am sure from these situations, you are going to come back even stronger, as you always do. That’s what true champions do.”

Five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has now won eight ATP Masters 1000 titles while he sits on 22nd ATP Tour singles trophies with six of those coming during the 2025 season. Sinner, meanwhile, has 20 career titles and four Masters 1000 trophies.

But Alcaraz’s title run has also had an impact on the immediate battle for the No 1 spot in the ATP Rankings with the top two set to go head-to-head at the US Open.

ATP Ranking Points Earned In Cincinnati

Players were defending points from both the 2024 Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open and Sinner did well at both of those events last year so was always going to lose out.

The Italian reached the quarter-final in Montreal and won the title in Cincinnati 12 months ago so dropped 1,200 points and is thus -550 after the tournament as he earned 650 for reaching the final.

That has seen him move to 11,480 points in the rankings, giving him a 1,890-point advantage over second-placed Alcaraz after the Spaniard earned the maximum of 1,000 points as he lost in the second round last year, moving to 9,590 points.

That 1,890-point gap will disappear at the start of the US Open as Sinner will drop 2,000 points as the defending champion, while Alcaraz will drop only 50 points after losing in the round of 64 12 months ago.

Sinner will then have to outperform Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows if he hopes to retain his No 1 ranking after the hard-court Grand Slam.

Prize Money Earned At Cincinnati

Alcaraz collected a cheque of $1,124,380 for winning the title and he has now earned $10,631,652 during the 2025 season with his career tally increasing to $48,486,628.

The Spaniard is sixth in the all-time list with Sinner eighth on $46,280,187.

Reigning world No 1 Sinner made $597,890 for finishing runner-up while he has earned $9,035,053 so far in 2025.