Alexander Zverev’s strange 2025 season came to a predictably disappointing end as he crashed out of the ATP Finals after a strange performance against the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In a winner-takes-all clash to decide who would play Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday’s semi-finals, Auger-Aliassime didn’t need to be at his best to overcome a misfiring Zverev as he recorded a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory.

“This is a high-value tournament for players,” said Auger-Aliassime. “It’s like a grand finale and when you have a look at the list of champions, there have been many No 1s. You want to be in the final but I’ll have to go through a great player to do that. I will take my chance if I have it.

“It was a great first set. He was getting a few chances but I came up with big serves to save them. The first set was very solid and the start of the second set was, too. I had a lot of chances.

“When that happens you need to focus on the present but you’re aware of missed opportunities, so the match got a little tense from that moment. But I was able to hold serve and in the tie-break it was tight till the end.”

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz betters Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as he wins race for world No 1 ranking

Former world No 1 questions Alexander Zverev’s belief with telling word after Jannik Sinner loss

Zverev was constantly communicating with his coaching box throughout the match as he again failed to make the most of his chances and played cautious tennis when he had a chance to press his opponent.

This has been a recurring theme for Zverev all season and former British No 1 Tim Henman admitted Auger-Aliassime didn’t need to be at his best to set up the semi-final against Alcaraz.

“You feel for Zverev. I think he’s had 11 break point chances in his last two matches and he hasn’t broken serve,” Henman told Sky Sports Tennis, after the channel’s lead commentator Jonathan Overend suggested the German’s performance was ‘very odd’.

“He was creating some opportunities, but just couldn’t find a way through and it’s amazing to think 12 months ago when we were watching Zverev and I was the one who said I thought he could win a Grand Slam.

“Then he got to the final at the Australian Open and now I see a performance like that and he looks lost. I don’t see a plan out there. His serving is phenomenal and it is keeping him in these matches, but from the back of the court, his forehand is looking vulnerable, he’s very reactive, he retreats.

“He is missing by a large margin and for someone who is a very, very good player, I just look at his game and I’m surprised that he’s playing a match like this. He has the experience, he has been there for a long time and I feel he needs to go away and reinvent himself.

“He’s got to really look at his game, break down his game and use his weapons more effectively. His serve is very good, but he has to work out how to make it work.

“He’s sitting back hoping his opponents will make mistakes and at this level, you won’t get away with that. He’s a very, very good player. He’s No 3 in the world, but I don’t feel like his game is trending in the right direction.”

Henman went on to suggest the German should consider shaking up his camp and adding new voices to his team, as he offered this pointed advice.

“I don’t know what input his father and his brother is, but it needs fresh impetus,” he added. “This is a sad way for Zverev to finish the year. He’s finished as No 3, he’s been in a Slam final, but this could be the catalyst for him to go away and say this is not how I want to play tennis and turn it around.”

Zverev’s misery was contrasted by Auger-Aliassime’s joy and he will look to confirm he is an indoor tennis master by upsetting Alcaraz in Saturday’s semi-finals.