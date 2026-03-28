Carlos Alcaraz will continue to recharge his batteries for the remainder of this week before returning to training next week ahead of what will be a busy clay-court season.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz opted to take a complete break from tennis following his shock third-round defeat to Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open as he admitted he was feeling the exertions of the past few months.

The Spaniard started the year with back-to-back titles as he won the Australian Open and Qatar Open before his winning streak was ended by Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final at the Indian Wells Open.

But a 17-0 start has turned into 18-2 after his early loss in Florida and afterwards he stated: “I’ll probably go home, something that I’m very excited about, to spend a few days relaxing with my family and friends. I don’t know how much rest and days off my team will allow me.

“Suddenly, I’ll get back to the routine, back on the court. The clay court season is just around the corner. I have some very good tournaments there, and I’m looking forward to playing.

“Yes, right now what I have in mind is taking a few days off, disconnecting, recharging my batteries, being ready and in good shape for the clay-court season.”

What Is To Come

According to Marca, Alcaraz will return to training in Murcia early next week and he will then head to Monte Carlo on 3 April ahead of the season’s first ATP Masters 1000 tournament on clay.

There had been suggestions that the Spaniard could skip one or two tournaments during the clay-court campaign in order to remain fresh for the biggest events, but that won’t be the case.

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The world No 1 will defend his title in Monte Carlo and will then return to Spain for the Barcelona Open (13-19 April) before heading to the Spanish capital for the Madrid Open (22 April – 3 May).

He will end his Roland Garros preparation at the Italian Open (6-17 May) as he will once again be the defending champion.

Alcaraz missed the Madrid Open last year and some time to recover after the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open, but Marca suggests he will not take a break if he is fully fit.

ATP Rankings Pressure

Of course, the fact that Jannik Sinner is breathing down his neck in terms of the No 1 ranking will also have an impact on his decision to play all the clay-court events.

Sinner doesn’t have any points to defend until the Italian Open as he missed the start of the 2025 clay-court season due to his ban.