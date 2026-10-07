Carlos Alcaraz schedule: World No 3 ‘very motivated’ as he confirms remaining tournaments for 2026

Carlos Alcaraz won’t be taking it easy for the remainder of the 2026 tennis campaign as he has revealed he will play four more events this year, and he admitted he’d “like to win” those tournaments.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner returned to trophy-winning ways this week as he beat Jiri Lehecka in the Japan Open final to win his first trophy since he lifted the Qatar Open crown in February.

Of course, his lack of silverware was not due to poor form, but because of a wrist injury that kept him sidelined from April until August as he only made his comeback at last month’s US Open.

But now that he is fully fit again, Alcaraz will be going all out as he confirmed after the Tokyo final that he will compete at next week’s Shanghai Masters before ending his regular ATP Tour campaign with the Paris Masters.

In between the two ATP Masters 1000 events will be a trip to Saudi Arabia for the exhibition Six Kings Slam in Riyadh.

He will then head back to Europe and his ATP season will conclude with the ATP Finals in Turin before he switches his attention to the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, where Spain will take on Austria in the quarter-finals.

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“I’m really looking forward to it, I’m very motivated for what’s to come. Shanghai, Paris, the Finals, the Davis Cup … these are tournaments I’d like to win someday,” he said in Tokyo.

“This year I’m coming with a lot of enthusiasm, I’m coming prepared, and we’ll see, because these are very important tournaments.”

The Japan Open was Alcaraz’s 27th career title, but the Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters and ATP Finals remain missing from his impressive CV.

He is yet to reach a final in Shanghai and Paris with his best performances being a couple of quarter-final appearances, while he finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner – who won’t defend his title this year due to a knee injury – in Turin last year.

But now that he has some matches under his belt following his long lay-off, he is feeling confident.

The Spaniard added: “I think that the fact of returning to competition, of continuing to play matches, continuing to play tournaments, will eventually reach a point where it will help me a lot.”

Sinner, of course, will also not feature at the Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters, which will make Alcaraz’s life a little easier, but the Shanghai field will still be loaded with Alexander Zverev and the in-form Novak Djokovic set to play.