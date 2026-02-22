Carlos Alcaraz has added the Middle East to the tennis regions he has conquered and afterwards he used a unique animl to explain why he is able to win on so many different surfaces.

The world No 1 collected the 26th trophy of his career when he won the Qatar Open with an emphatic 52-minute victory over Arthur Fils in the final with the title his first in the Middle East.

Before this year’s tournament, Alcaraz had played in the region only once before and that was last year when he lost in the quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka in Doha.

But he has now ticked the region off his to-do list and, besides the Middle East, the seven-time Grand Slam winner has also won titles in Europe, North America, South America and Asia with all those continents offering different challenges in terms of weather conditions, surfaces and court speeds.

When asked why he is able to adapt, the Spaniard replied: “What that means is that I am a chameleon, and that is the key to being a great tennis player or athlete.

“You can’t get stuck playing well in one place, especially in the world of tennis because you’re travelling all the time, moving around, experiencing totally different places where the situations are also different.

“I’m happy to see that I can adapt to any situation and play well. If I miss a tournament because of that, I’ll go.”

The Qatar Open was Alcaraz’s second title of the year as he is now unbeaten in 12 matches in 2026 following his title run at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old will look to continue his winning streak at his next event, the Indian Wells Open, but before that he will take a break before heading to the United States for the Sunshine Double.

“Winning gives you a lot of confidence, but having those little breaks between tournaments is what really helps me,” he explained.

“Going back home for a week now, even if it’s just training or having some days off… I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do, but being home is what calms me down, what relaxes me, what makes me appreciate everything a little after each tournament, and especially each title.

“What’s coming up are special events for me, and we’ll see how they go. For now, let’s enjoy the Doha Falcon, which is beautiful.”

Although he is not sure what’s to come in terms of his off days, his plans for Indian Wells are taking shape and it will involve golf.

“In the locker room in Australia, we talked with several players about playing there,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll train more for golf than tennis, but we’re definitely going to put in a lot of hours on the course.”