Carlos Alcaraz’s coach believes that the Spaniard’s victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters was a ‘turning point’ for his 2025 season.

Juan Carlos Ferrero has worked with the world No 1 since 2019, when Alcaraz was just 16, and has been a consistent presence in the Spaniard’s box.

However, despite ending the year as the highest-ranked player, Alcaraz’s season was not straightforward.

“In Indian Wells and Miami, he lost some confidence,” analysed Ferrero to Tennis World Italia.

“It was a difficult period, not because of the defeat itself, but because of the way it happened.

“He was affected by that tournament, and we spoke when we returned.

“We talk to him a lot, but when we see that he’s irritable or a little fragile at certain points of the season, then we focus on the psychological aspect: as friends, more than as coaches”

Indeed, Alcaraz had fallen in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open to Novak Djokovic, before falling early at the Qatar Open, and winning Rotterdam.

However, the Spaniard could not hold the momentum and lost a scrappy Indian Wells encounter to Jack Draper, before being shocked by David Goffin in the second round of the Miami Open.

“Winning Monte Carlo, even without playing that well, but with a 10 out of 10 attitude, really helped him,” added Ferrero.

“Since then, he’s reached many finals and achieved incredible results in the Slams. The Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 was a turning point.

“It gave him the confidence he needed, and from then on, he’s been able to achieve extraordinary results.”

Alcaraz collected his maiden Monaco match victory at this year’s edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters, going on to lift the title with a three-set victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

The Spaniard went on to win titles in Rome, the French Open, Queen’s, Cincinnati, the US Open, and, lastly, Tokyo.

Alcaraz will look to become the youngest male singles player to win all four Grand Slams by winning his maiden Australian Open in January.

Rafael Nadal currently holds the record, collecting the accolade after winning the US Open in 2020 at just 24 years old.

Ferrero, as ever, is looking to funnel the Spaniard’s ambition towards the 2026 season.

“Our mission is to keep his ambition awake,” added the former French Open champion.

“Knowing Carlos, it is not going to happen, but obviously, you don’t have to settle for what he has achieved.

“From now on, that motivation has to go in crescendo, we want to achieve great things that are within the reach of very few, continue to be very motivated and not settle for anything, always go for more with that joy that characterises him, and that infects all of us.

“The goal is for Carlos to work 100% and bring out the talent he has inside. We do it with work and discipline, but at the same time with joy and happiness. In that aspect, I may be a little stricter and more serious in that regard.

“And Samuel (Lopez) is more open and joking, but at the same time with that seriousness that is needed when it comes to work.”

Lopez joined Alcaraz’s team as the other head coach after parting ways with Pablo Carreno Busta, allowing Ferrero greater options to spend time with his family.

“Perhaps I have contributed freshness, because Juan Carlos has been with him for seven years and I arrive new,” argued the newly-added coach.

“I know the team and each of us has contributed the same, but in a different way. Above all, we have insisted a lot that there should be joy when it comes to working.”