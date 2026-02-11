Joao Fonseca has reiterated that he can win multiple Grand Slams and reach world No 1 status, but aims to lower the ‘pressure and expectations’ on himself.

The Brazilian is due to begin his title defence at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires, with the tournament taking place from February 9 – 15.

At last year’s edition, Fonseca became the youngest South American to win an ATP title in the Open Era.

He was also the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history at 18 years, five months, and 26 days.

“I think that this year, obviously, I had ups and downs, thank God more ups than downs, but there were moments when I thought more, I had more pressure, more expectations on my part,” Fonseca admitted during his pre-tournament press conference.

“At the end of the year, I managed to win Basel, which was a difficult tournament and my first ATP 500.

“I think I came out of last year more mature, more experienced, knowing how to deal a little more with this ATP top-100 level.

“Knowing that I have to work harder and harder to move up in the rankings, to climb higher and higher and achieve my dream of being number one, winning the Grand Slam.”

At the start of the season, Fonseca withdrew from both Brisbane and Adelaide due to a lingering back issue.

A few weeks later, he fell to Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open – seemingly affected by intense heat.

“Due to physical issues, I didn’t have a good start to the season, but now I’m 100% and playing at a very good level on clay,” he analysed.

“I started training in Rio, and now I managed to train here yesterday and today. It’s great to be here playing good tennis and defending the title.

“This experience is for few people, you have to enjoy it, try to play my best tennis and try to win again.”

At the moment, Fonseca is ranked as the world No 33, but had broken into the world’s top 25 after winning the ATP 500 event in Basel in November – where he was the third-youngest champion in the Swiss City.

He is the youngest player in the world’s top 100, becoming the youngest to enter that elite section since Carlos Alcaraz in October 2021.

“More and more people began to know me, to know who I am, what I am capable of,” the teenager added.

“And I think that after my first title here, playing a week later is always more difficult.

“After winning a title and going home with a lot of people, with expectations and obviously pressure, I couldn’t deal with it.

“I think I was thinking too much about the result and about enjoying having my friends here, my family here, being at home, 10 minutes from my house, and having trained there for many years of my life.

“I didn’t manage it, I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I think now I’ve come to understand that I have to enjoy these moments.

The same here, when defending a title, you have to enjoy these moments. Few people manage to enjoy it, manage to have this experience.”

At last year’s edition, Fonseca defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Federico Coria, Mariano Navone, Laslo Djere, and fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Against Navone, he managed to save two match points before clinching victory.

Fonseca will enter this year’s event as the third seed and will open against the dangerous Alejandro Tabilo.