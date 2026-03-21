Daniil Medvedev believes that he can ‘beat anyone’ when playing at his best, stating that his confidence is ‘high’ after winning Dubai and making the final at Indian Wells.

The Russian has seen a return to more consistent form over the last five months, first marked by lifting his first singles trophy in almost 30 months at the end of 2025 – at the Astana Open.

Despite being sensationally thrashed by Learner Tien at the Australian Open, Medvedev romped home to win the ATP 500 event in Dubai without dropping a set.

More recently, he ended world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz’s 16-match winning streak in 2026 at the Indian Wells Masters.

Heading into the tournament, the 2021 US Open champion was suffering a 24-month drought from showpiece matches at Masters 1000s.

“Tennis is such a sport that I tend to forget really fast what happened before,” reflected Medvedev during an interview with Tennis TV.

“Of course, Indian Wells is just a fresh memory. So this I remember, and it’s great for confidence.

“Sometimes you lose a tournament in the first round, so then you have a lot of time to practice and prepare the next one.

“So you go like one weekend advance to get ready used to the courts, but when you are low in confidence, it doesn’t help you at all.”

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Medvedev will now seek to continue his impressive form at the Miami Open, his final hard-court tournament for four months.

He is due to open his campaign against Rei Sakamoto, with Alexander Zverev lurking in his quarter.

The Russian is a former champion at the event, winning in 2023 against Jannik Sinner – who is projected to be his opponent in his last four.

It was the Italian who was victorious 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in the Indian Wells Masters final, winning all of the final seven points to complete his cabinet of major hard-court tournament victories.

“Here, [it’s] the other way around, like yesterday was rainy, so I had my first hit today, which is, you know, some will say, three days after the tournament in Indian, I’ll have only two days to prepare, but it was great,” the former world No 1 continued.

“You know, when you’re high on confidence, everything goes in, everything is fluid.

“Dubai also helped with this, but the tournament itself, you tend to forget it really fast, so probably after I play Miami, it’s clay season, so I’m not going to remember Indian Wells.

“So it was great. In a way [I was] probably exceeding expectations but also at the same time I always said I know that when I play my best tennis like I did in Indian Wells, I can beat anyone.

“But also it’s tough to beat me, and even though Jannik beat me, it was not an easy match, so I just hope to continue this way in Miami.”