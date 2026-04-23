Daniil Medvedev is confident that his 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters won’t leave a long-lasting scar and he will bounce back strongly at the Madrid Open this week.

The former world No 1 is the first to admit that clay is not his favourite surface, but even he could not have predicted he would suffer such “humiliation” at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Principality.

Medvedev was seeded seventh in Monte Carlo and he faced Matteo Berrettini – who was ranked No 92 at the start of the tournament – in the opening round with many tipping the former world No 1 to come out on top.

But it turned into a “humaliting” day for the Russian as Berrettini double bagelled him in just 50 minutes.

After taking a break from the ATP Tour last week, Medvedev has had some time to reflect on that result and told Bolshe Tennis: “When you lose 6-0, 6-0… there’s clearly something’s wrong.

“At this level, you can’t lose like that; something wasn’t right that day. Then you try to figure out the reason and make sure it doesn’t happen next time.

“Right now, my relationship with clay is fine, same as before, nothing crazy, but I can play on it.”

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Medvedev will kick off his Madrid Open campaign against either Fabian Marozsan or Ethan Quinn in the second round on Friday and he insists his confidence has not been damaged by the nature of the Monte Carlo defeat.

“Any loss in tennis, no matter what kind is always tough for various reasons. Some might undermine your confidence,” he explained. “If it’s the first round and you lost in three to an opponent that you feel you should have beaten, that can really undermine your confidence for the next tournaments.

“Sometimes maybe you play very well, for example, when I lost to [Jannik] Sinner, that was painful because it was a final, I could have lifted the trophy, won Indian Wells, which I have never won before, etc. and also that is frustrating, not in terms of tennis or your confidence, but purely in terms of the result.

“And 6-0, 6-0 is no exception, you feel bad because of the humiliation, because losing 6-0, 6-0 is humiliating, but that’s life, that’s sport. I’m not the first nor the last to whom it will happen – in tennis or other sports – these things happen.

“Of course, for a few days it was hard. I would say for a week it was tough just to get back into rhythm and understand what to do next. The good thing is that the next tournament wasn’t right away, so we were able to get out of that situation very calmly, by training well and now I am playing better.”