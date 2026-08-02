David Ferrer believes Rafael Jodar reminds him of tennis legend Rafael Nadal as a teenager and is confident Carlos Alcaraz can soon challenge for Grand Slam titles again.

Jodar is through to the Washington Open final, his first appearance in an ATP 500 championship match, after defeating Arthur Fils, Kei Nishikori, Lorenzo Musetti and Alejandro Tabilo.

Awaiting him in the final is Taylor Fritz, with the pair having met just once before – at this year’s Delray Beach Open, where the American prevailed in straight sets.

The Spaniard’s rise has been remarkably rapid. After winning three ATP Challenger titles in 2025, Jodar broke into the world’s top 100 in March this season, climbing more than 400 ranking places in just 12 months.

He then captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Marrakech Open at just 19 years old, dropping only one set throughout the tournament.

Jodar followed that up by reaching the semi-finals in Barcelona and the quarter-finals in both Madrid and Rome, joining Alcaraz and Nadal as the only Spanish teenagers to reach the last eight at both events in the same season.

As a result of his run in Washington, Jodar is guaranteed to break into the world’s top 15 and would climb to No 11 by defeating Fritz in the final.

Ferrer, a former world No 3 and French Open finalist, reflected on the youngster’s rapid rise, drawing comparisons with Nadal.

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“Those of us in tennis were already aware of Rafa’s progress, but it’s true that he’s [Jodar] had a fantastic year,” the Spaniard said during an interview with El Larguero on SER.

“He’s broken into the top 20 by beating some outstanding players. Alongside Carlos Alcaraz, they represent the future of Spanish tennis. Carlos is already an established star, and Rafa is just beginning what I believe will be a great professional career.”

“He goes into every match without being intimidated by players he used to watch on television or in the stadiums where he always dreamed of competing.

“He isn’t afraid. He reminds me a lot of Rafa Nadal when he was 17, and also of Carlos Alcaraz. They’re the kind of players who don’t feel stage fright at such a young age.

“That’s very unusual at 19 or 20. Nadal, Alcaraz, and now J0dar have all broken through those mental barriers, and it’s exciting to see a player like that.”

“This week has been very positive and his recovery is progressing well. It won’t be long before we see him back on the court.”

While Jodar has been one of the standout players on tour in recent months, world No 3 Alcaraz has been sidelined since April with a wrist injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is expected to return at the Cincinnati Masters (August 13–26), where he will be the defending champion.

Despite the lengthy lay-off, Ferrer believes Alcaraz has everything required to compete for the sport’s biggest titles once again.

“He needs to regain his match rhythm,” stated the former world No 3.

“At first, things will be more difficult, and that’s completely normal. But with a player like him, you never know.”

“He’s a player of Rafa’s calibre, so I wouldn’t rule out him doing something extraordinary. The most important thing is that the injury doesn’t leave any lasting effects.

“Once he’s able to compete at the highest level again, I think it will only be a matter of time before he’s fighting to win Grand Slams.”

“It’s an injury that other great players have suffered before. Rafa had a similar one and came back to the highest level, so that gives you confidence.

“We exchange messages to see how his recovery is progressing. Carlos is surrounded by the right people, and they’re managing everything very well.”