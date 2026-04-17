With just under a week to go until the Madrid Masters, there have been two high-profile withdrawals on the ATP side.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic – both former champions – have opted out of the event after revealing that they are still in recovery from their respective injuries.

In other news, Toni Nadal has clarified Rafael Nadal’s position on coaching after he was seen alongside a practising Iga Swiatek at his academy.

Here are some of the top tennis stories from Friday.

Alcaraz opts out of Madrid after Barcelona scare

With at least a week to go before his scheduled opening match at the Madrid Masters, it was assumed that Alcaraz would wait for a few more days before making a decision on his participation.

At the Barcelona Open, he suffered wrist pain during his first match and appeared sorrowful in his withdrawal press conference – stating that it was ‘more serious than we thought’ after undergoing a scan.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was equally candid in his Instagram message, adding that ‘it hurts so much not to be able to play here [Madrid] for the second year in a row’.

READ: Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Madrid Masters as injury concern grows – ‘It hurts me’

Djokovic continues his tour hiatus

Djokovic’s appearances on the ATP Tour have been few and far between, competing in just two events since early October.

The Serb produced a sensational level of tennis at the Australian Open, defeating two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals before falling in a four-set match to Alcaraz.

He opted to rest until the Indian Wells Masters and – once there – displayed an up-and-down level of tennis (losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round).

Since his appearance in the Californian desert, he has withdrawn from both the Miami Open and the Monte Carlo Masters, as well as – most recently – the Madrid Masters.

On Instagram, he remained tight-lipped about the reason for his tour absence, stating: ‘I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon’

READ: Novak Djokovic’s next move up in the air as he issues 23-word Madrid Open message

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Toni Nadal silences Nadal coaching rumours

Nadal hung up his professional tennis racket for good in November 2024, ending a glittering 23-year career.

Since then, he has largely stayed out of the limelight and welcomed a second child last summer.

However, rumours were sparked after he was spotted alongside Swiatek, who was practising at his academy alongside her new coach, Francisco Roig.

Roig coached Nadal for nearly two decades and replaced the six-time Grand Slam champion’s former coach Wim Fissette.

However, Toni Nadal – the tennis legend’s uncle – has shut down rumours that the Spaniard would ever coach by saying that ‘his life is set up for other things.’

READ: Toni Nadal breaks silence on Rafael Nadal coaching talk and assesses Alcaraz’s Calendar Slam chances

Raducanu and Mboko announce grass-court campaigns

Whilst the clay-court season has only started for the WTA Tour, Emma Raducanu and Victoria Mboko have been announced as headliners for the HSBC Championships.

Held at Queen’s Club in London since 1899, the event was expanded from an ATP-only tournament to a mixed event last season.

The Brit played at the inaugural edition and reached the last eight before falling to Qinwen Zheng 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Mboko – who will make her debut at the event – expressed her excitement by commenting that she has ‘heard such great things about the tournament’ where 500 ranking points will be on offer.

The HSBC Championships will take place from June 8 – 14.

READ: Emma Raducanu and Victoria Mboko’s first grass-court event of season confirmed