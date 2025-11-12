Alex de Minaur cut a forlorn figure after another crushing loss at the ATP Finals, admitting that he needs to “sort out these issues because these are issues that can’t keep happening”.

Following his straight-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in his opening match in Turin, De Minaur needed to beat local hero Lorenzo Musetti in the second Bjorn Borg Group encounter to stay alive in the tournament.

After losing the opening set, the Australian showed incredible fight as he won the second set and then broke in the opening game of the decider to put himself in the driving seat, and he eventually came out to serve for the match at 5-4.

However, world No 9 Musetti broke back and after holding his own serve, he broke again to wrap up a 5–7, 6–3, 5–7 victory.

While the Italian and those at the Inalpi Arena celebrated wildly, De Minaur was left devastated as he suffered a 16th consecutive defeat against a top 10 player at ATP Tour level with his only win coming against Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup.

A dejected De Minaur spoke to the press after the defeat and he could not hide his disappointment.

Q. Alex, are you able to put into words the disappointment, the frustration, the anger? How are you feeling right at the moment?

AdM: “I think it’s probably a good thing I don’t express my feelings right now because they’re quite dark.

“Yeah, to be honest, it just feels like it’s been that type of year where I’ve had what feels like a whole lot of matches that should have gone my way and just somehow don’t, so…

“I mean, yeah, don’t feel great.”

Q. Would you have won this match in Melbourne? It’s a way for me to ask you if the crowd played a role at the end?

AdM: “Sorry?”

Q. Did the crowd play a role, massive role, at the end?

AdM: “Nothing. Yeah, it was on my racket. It wasn’t the crowd’s fault. It was mine.”

Q. I understand how shattered you are. Great exchanges between the two of you. In typical fashion, you left everything out there. Hard to know really how to sort of sum it up. I suppose your actions here are summing it up. Is there anything else you could have possibly done?

AdM: “Just have a talk to my team and try to sort out these issues because these are issues that can’t keep happening. I mean, if I really want to be serious about taking the next step in my career, these matches, I can’t lose ’em. I just can’t.

“I mean, it feels like I’ve lost a lot of them this year. I mean, more than anything it’s getting to a point where mentally it’s killing me.”

Q. I know how much this obviously means to you. You go back with your team now, obviously dissect. Explain that process of going through the next steps, trying to get to that next level. What is it exactly? It’s hard to put into words right now.

AdM: “Just win these matches. I mean, I don’t know. It’s something that if it doesn’t get sorted, it’s going to eat me alive. I need to get it sorted sooner rather than later. Yeah, I don’t know how many times I can deal with a loss like this one.”