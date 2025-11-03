Felix Auger-Aliassime came up short in the Paris Masters final as he lost in straight sets against Jannik Sinner, but his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals are still alive.

Having won the European Open at the beginning of October, Auger-Aliassiame was looking to win his fourth title of 2025 and first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title, but Sinner won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

But it was still a successful week for the Canadian in the French capital as he moved up to eighth, passing Lorenzo Musetti, in the Race To Turin.

Q. Congratulations on another great run at a Masters. Realistically, are there any regrets after this match? Perhaps 5-4 second set? But just perhaps.

FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME: “Yeah, it was difficult on the court, you know, having to sit there rethinking a few points. Yeah, having to just accept that the match is over and that once – as long as I’m in the match, even match point down, you feel you have a chance to come back, you have belief. But when it’s over, you just have to accept that, okay, I wish I had a better start, I wish I didn’t make those mistakes to start the match with, I can’t give him that at the level he plays.

“I wish I would have been able to find a way to put more pressure on his serve. But he was serving great, coming up with great serves every time. Then yeah, kind of like forehand, missing long at deuce at 5-4.

“It’s unfortunate, but, you know, I have to move on and focus on the positive.”

Q. What do you think about the crowd here in Paris? They were cheering for you. They wanted more tennis. It was great. Also, how do you feel about your level this week here in the tournament?

FAA: “Yeah, it was not an easy start of the week, but it got better and better. I think today was a great match. Regardless of the result, I think both players were giving everything and, you know, playing some of their best tennis. My last two matches were great, as well, with the wins.

“I had a really fun week, good week, great tennis, obviously with high stakes and high pressure, coming up with a good level when I needed to.

“I can thank the crowd, as well. Like you said, all the way through they were supporting me. Even today you felt that, yes, they wanted a third set, they wanted more tennis, as I wanted. They were great all week.”

Q. What’s the difference between you two? It’s the first game you actually lost. It was the only break that you lost. What about the gap between the two of you? It’s a huge gap. This is why he won? Or do you think you came close to winning?

FAA: “No, for me, it’s not a huge gap. I’m getting closer every match we actually play one against the other. This match was more tight. At the US Open, I managed to win a set and lost the first and the fourth in a difficult way. But what we saw today was that it was close.

“Everything was on the quality of his serve, I think, the quality of his return game, as well. Hats off to him on that point.

“There’s a part of me that says, well, there are moments where I could play better. I’m still a bit sour for some moments of the match.”

Q. The players’ vision might be different from that of the journalists sometimes. What were the crunch moments? What were the turning points? Because from outside, there were only one or two unforced errors during the tiebreak, and that’s it.

FAA: “Well, it’s quite balanced between him returning well. He’s returning long. You think that the timing of the ball is very good, and he’s winning two games and there is two faults on my forehand where I have some hesitation. I don’t know if I should play on the sideline or if I should play on the center.

“So that’s one thing. That’s one turning point. And then I managed to be back on track during the second set. For the second set, I worked well. I managed to have two breakpoints. Then there is 30-All or deuce, and I think that it’s going to turn in my favor. I won a lot of tiebreaks recently. More in indoors, so I thought I could win the tiebreak, but then I made two errors. There’s no way I can change that afterwards at that level of tennis.”

Q. Regarding indoors tennis, you have wonderful results in indoors, but Sinner, as well. Why? His tennis is so strong everywhere, but even better on indoors.

FAA: “He’s strong everywhere, honestly. He serves well, very well. He’s good everywhere, and he hits the ball very strongly when there’s no wind.

“When the surface is the same everywhere, there’s no weather conditions that can impact the court, it’s hard. Even for his defense game, for overhead or volley games, he’s so balanced and so well-poised in his defense game. On his return game, he’s balanced everywhere.

“So the indoor surface helps him to be balanced all throughout the game and not to be upset at any point.”