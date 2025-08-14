Rennae Stubbs believes that Daniil Medvedev’s lack of form can be considered ‘an emergency’ and suggested that the Russian hire a new coach.

Medvedev has lost three of his four most recent matches, including a three-set defeat to world No 85 Adam Walton in a second-round clash at the Cincinnati Masters.

The former world No 1 hasn’t won a title since lifting the trophy at the 2023 edition of the Rome Masters.

Stubbs, a former doubles world No 1, is concerned by the recent performances of Medvedev and called the Russian ‘confused’ and ‘defeated.’

“It is an emergency,” said the American on the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

“We saw the meltdown in Washington. We saw him walk off the court in Toronto. He just left the court.

“He was like, ‘You know what, last time I went over after losing a match, I broke several rackets, every water bottle, and the chair. I thought you know what, this time I am just going to leave the court.’

“I think it was a good decision, and then he loses again to Adam Walton, a great kid, but a match he should not lose.

“Nothing against Adam, but it’s a match that [Daniil] Medvedev should not lose, and he loses in three sets after winning the first. It’s like, what is going on?

“He has lost his confidence. He looks defeated. He looks confused. The guy never made errors; he is not returning as well. He is not serving well, which is costing him a lot as well.”

Medvedev has won just one Grand Slam match in 2025, reaching the second round of the Australian Open before crashing out during his opening match at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 2021 US Open champion has been coached by Gilles Cervara since 2017, having also worked with former world No 6 Gilles Simon for 12 months – splitting earlier in this season.

With inconsistent results and a lack of overall ‘internal fire’ from Medvedev, Stubbs feels it may be time for the Russian to add a new coach to his team to provide additional insight.

“I just wonder how long he is going to do this or if he just feels he has to work his way through it,” she said.

“I don’t know! A sabbatical or a coaching change, and I love his coach [Gilles Cervara].

“I love him. And they have been together a long, long time and achieved a lot together, but maybe it’s a Goran Ivanisevic who is floating around.

“The [Stefanos] Tsitsipas thing didn’t work out, the [Elena] Rybakina thing didn’t work out.

“Maybe it’s a volatile personality who has also worked with some great players. Maybe someone like that could come in and give him a new, fresh look.

“It’s not because his current coach can’t do it, but sometimes you need a new outlook.”

As the American mentioned, Ivanisevic – the 2001 Wimbledon champion – worked as a coach for Rybakina for two months at the end of 2024, before joining forces with Tsitsipas for two tournaments this summer.

Whether or not Medvedev takes Stubbs’ advice, the world No 15’s most consistent Grand Slam is the upcoming US Open, reaching the last eight on five of the last six editions – reaching the quarter-finals in 2024 (losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner).