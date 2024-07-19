French ATP star speaks out after Alexander Zverev double bounce controversy

Hugo Gaston and Alexander Zverev were drawn into a double bounce controversy at the Hamburg Open.

Hugo Gaston insists there is “absolutely no problem” between himself and Alexander Zverev after a controversial double bounce call in their Hamburg Open match.

Looking to defend his title on home soil, Germany’s Zverev battled his way to a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory in a round two encounter versus Gaston on Thursday to reach the last eight.

However, it was not the closeness of the contest that attracted the most attention on social media, with a double bounce call that went against the world No 4 picking up the most headlines.

Down set point in the opener, Zverev appeared to have won the point with a no-look overhead smash, only for Gaston to reach the ball – and ultimately take the opening set on that point.

Video replays on TV suggested that the ball had bounced twice and Zverev argued with Gaston and umpire Alison Hughes on the court, eventually calling for the tournament supervisor – but to no avail.

The German ultimately prevailed, but was critical of the ATP for not introducing video replay on tour.

“We all saw what happened. It was a clear double bounce,” he said to Inside Sport.

“It was on a very important point and today it did cost me the set. That’s what happened. Of course it was a very disappointing moment and decision, and of course a bad decision at the end of the day from the umpire.

“But I also said in the on-court interview, that she is a human being. We all make mistakes, and sometimes I play horrible and have bad days as well.

“For me, what is more of a question is that ATP has the technology, and we have the technology to have the video review. We have tried it out before at the ATP Cup or the United Cup, I don’t remember which one.”

Reacting on his Instagram Story earlier on Friday, world No 81 Gaston insisted that there was no bad blood between the two – and that he would have conceded the point had he realised there was a double bounce.

He wrote: “It seems that there was a tensed [sic] point and people did not understand what happened.

“I gave everything and did not feel the ball bounced twice. I fought as much as possible. Of course if I felt the ball had bounced twice, I would have admitted it.

“Sacha and myself know that, there was absolutely no problem. I would have preferred to win after such a tough match, but I hope next time!”

