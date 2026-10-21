Gael Monfils retirement: Paris Masters issues update on potential emotional farewell

Paris Masters organisers insist they have “accepted” that Gael Monfils has retired, but they have not completely closed the door on a final appearance from the French magician at this year’s tournament.

Having announced in October 2025 that the 2026 season would be his final year as a professional, Monfils was expected to receive big send-offs at his final two events on home soil, namely the Lyon Open and the Paris Masters.

The former world No 6 received a wildcard entry into this week’s Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in Lyon, but he later withdrew from the event.

Not long after, it was announced that he had abruptly retired with his name appearing on the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) retired list of players on 5 October with no official announcement coming from the player himself.

Barely a few days later, his wife Elina Svitolina dropped a bombshell as she announced that the couple’s five-year marriage is over, adding more context to his decision to retire.

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French paper L’Équipe reported that “tennis suddenly lost all meaning” for Monfils with his marriage ending, adding that the 40-year-old “was no longer able to play. Hence his abrupt decision to remove himself from the anti-doping lists”.

It was widely accepted that Monfils would have received a wildcard entry into the Paris Masters – which runs from 2-8 November at Nanterre – with organisers planning a farewell for one of French tennis’ favourite sons.

But those plans have been shelved following this week’s breaking news.

“For now, we don’t have any more news than that and we respect this difficult time in his life,” Paris Masters Tournament Director Cedric Pioline told AFP.

But that doesn’t mean the door has been completely shut with former player Pioline hinting they will be willing to make last-minute changes should Monfils change his mind.

The former world No 5 added: “We still have a little bit of time, even though the tournament will start soon. We have accepted that he has retired. We will adapt as soon as there is contact.”

Monfils has fond memories of the Paris Masters as he reached back-to-back finals in 2009 and 2010, but lost to Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling, respectively.

The Frenchman, though, has missed the last three editions of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament while he lost in the first round in 2023. His last win at the Paris Masters was in 2021 when he reached the third round before withdrawing due to injury.