Novak Djokovic has given the Geneva Open a high-profile billing after accepting a late wildcard, but who else will feature at the ATP 250 event?

The Swiss tournament and the Hamburg Open are the final two warm-up events before the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open, with both scheduled for May 18-24.

The big-name players usually opt to sit out the tournaments the week before a major, but Djokovic has decided to compete in Geneva as he only two completed matches on clay under his belt so far this season.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner also entered the ATP 250 event last year as he also looked to get some game time ahead of Roland Garros.

It was a good decision as he reached the semi-final in Geneva in 2024 and the quarter-final in Paris before injury forced him to withdraw.

How many players will feature in the main draw of the 2025 Geneva Open?

The ATP 250 event is a 28-player singles draw tournament and the top four seeds receive byes into the second round.

Eighteen players have entered via their ranking, three players will receive wildcards, four will come through qualifying while there are also three spots for special exemption/protected ranking/special ranking.

What about the points structure for the main draw?

First round: 0

Second round: 25

Quarter-final: 50

Semi-final: 100

Runner-up: 165

Winner: 250

Which players have received wildcards and what about notable names in qualifying?

So far only Djokovic has been confirmed as a wildcard entry with organisers set to announce the other two wildcards in the coming week.

World No 53 Nicolas Jarry is the highest seed in the qualifying draw with Gabriel Diallo (No 54), Benjamin Bonzi (No 58), Kei Nishikori (No 62) and Cameron Norrie (No 91) also set to play.

Jarry, though, could still get in via his ranking as he is second on the alternates list with Roberto Bautista Agut first.

ATP News

A guide to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer’s Italian Open history as 25-year streak ends

Hamburg Open 2025 ATP Entry List: Sinner, Musetti, Rune & Tsitsipas headline, but no Zverev or Fils

Who are the top eight seeds for the tournament?

Taylor Fritz entered the tournament with a No 4 ranking and he will be the top seed for Swiss event followed by Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Tomas Machac, Karen Khachanov, Alexei Popyrin and Denis Shapovalov.

Who is the defending champion and will any other former winners play?

Ruud is a three-time winner as he won the 2024 title when he defeated Tomas Machac in the final. His other trophies came in 2021 and 2022.

But there should probably be an asterisk next to the Norwegian’s name as he is currently in action at the Italian Open and has had a busy period recently, as he won the Madrid Open last week and also reached the quarter-final in Barcelona.

So don’t be too surprised if Ruud’s name is scratched from the entry list.

Jarry, meanwhile, won the tournament in 2023, beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Confirmed Geneva Open Singles Entry List (Entry Rankings in Brackets)

1. Taylor Fritz (4)

2. (WC) Novak Djokovic (-)

3. Casper Ruud (15)

4. Grigor Dimitrov (16)

5. Tomas Machac (20)

6. Karen Khachanov (25)

7. Alexei Popyrin (26)

8. Denis Shapovalov (30)

Hubert Hurkacz (28)

Alex Michelsen (38)

Tallon Griekspoor (34)

Matteo Arnaldi (44)

Nuno Borges (41)

Jordan Thompson (40)

Lorenzo Sonego (43)

Miomir Kecmanovic (47)

Zizou Bergs (50)

Quentin Halys (52)

Jaume Munar (53)

(WC)

(WC)

(SE)

(SE)

(LE)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)