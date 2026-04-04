Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has hit out at Rafael Nadal’s ex-coach for not correctly communicating his departure, amid a switch to Iga Swiatek’s team.

At the beginning of March, the Frenchman was seen practising alongside Francisco Roig – who coached the 22-time Grand Slam champion for almost two decades.

The pair produced disappointing results during their collaboration, including opening-round losses at both Indian Wells (to Kamil Majchrzak) and the Miami Open (to Camilo Ugo Carabelli).

Mpetshi Perricard was then due to travel to Monaco alongside the Spanish coach, but was -allegedly – only informed by his agent that the partnership was over with immediate effect.

“With Francisco, the plan was to continue at least until the grass season, but after Miami, he decided to end the relationship,” began the Frenchman to L’Equipe.

“However, up to that point, everything had been going very well. We were going to meet for a training week in Spain.

“It was my agent who informed me. He didn’t tell me directly. I trusted his word, what he could bring to the table. To throw all that away so quickly seems like a shame to me. Then, it’s a tough, ruthless world.

“I had never seen anything like it. It was very surprising and disappointing. But it will serve to develop myself.

“I prefer to draw something positive from these situations rather than something negative. It will make me stronger, even in life.”

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Indeed, just a few days ago, world No 4 Swiatek announced that she was hiring Roig as her new coach.

After a string of disappointing results in 2026, including a second-round defeat to world No 50 Magda Linette, she split with Wim Fissette – who had been her main coach for 17 months.

Swiatek then travelled to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca to gain crucial clay-court practise in front of both her new coach and Nadal, himself.

She is due to return to the WTA tour at the Porsche Tennis Grand Tour, from April 13 – 19.

“We had just started, there wasn’t a special bond, and it was harder to split from Manu (Planque),” added the big-serving Frenchman.

“But it took me half a day to process it. Was it my fault? Not really.

“I had nothing to do with it, especially considering the videos that came out quickly (with Swiatek). But personally, I don’t think this project was put together in 24 hours,”

“We were in touch when I was looking for a coach. He was very interested. Additionally, he had a playing style similar to mine: big server, net presence, and offensive. I was convinced he could help me.

“And I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’”

Mpetshi Perricard will opening his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against either a qualifier or a lucky loser, before facing world No 3 Alexander Zverev – an opponent he is yet to have faced.

In Monaco, the Frenchman will be joined by Brit Greg Rusedski, who will serve as his main coach