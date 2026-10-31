Holger Rune shares message on social media after his best run since return from injury

Holger Rune has reacted on social media following a Swiss Indoors campaign which saw the Dane claim his first ATP Tour victories since his comeback from injury.

Former world No 4 Rune sustained an Achilles tendon injury in a semi-final match against Ugo Humbert at the Stockholm Open in October 2025, with the Dane sidelined for almost a full year.

The 23-year-old did not return until September this year and won two matches on his return, defeating Iliyan Radulov and Grigor Dimitrov to help guide Denmark to a Davis Cup victory over Bulgaria.

However, Rune then won just four games in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Kyrian Jacquet on his return to ATP Tour action at the Japan Open in late September, and then fell to a narrow three-set defeat when facing Daniel Altmaier at the Shanghai Masters in early October.

But the Dane bounced back from that defeat to record his first tour-level win in over a year at the Swiss Indoors in Basel this week, battling past Quentin Halys in a 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5) victory over the Frenchman in round one.

That was then followed by another nailbiting win, with Rune battling past 10th seed and fellow former top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz in a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7) triumph against the Pole.

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After two tough victories, Rune was eventually beaten 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in his quarter-final against Valentin Vacherot on Friday, though there were still encouraging signs in his defeat to the Monegasque.

And, after recording back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2025, the Dane took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on his run at the ATP 500 event.

He posted: “A pleasure being back competing in Basel @Swiss_Indoors, 3 good level matches and more to come over the next weeks 💪🏽 step by step.”

Rune’s long-term injury absence has seen him slip significantly down the ATP Rankings, with 23-year-old currently ranked as the world No 1,202.

However, by claiming 100 quarter-finalist points in Basel, Rune is now set to soar back inside the top 500 as he looks to surge back towards the top of the sport, with the Dane currently moving up 769 places to world No 433 in the ATP Live Rankings.

The Dane will have the chance to surge further up the rankings and continue building momentum next week, with Rune set to compete at the Paris Masters — the final Masters 1000 event of the 2026.

Rune memorably beat Novak Djokovic to triumph at the event in 2022 and was a semi-finalist when last competing at the event in 2024, though he has been handed a tough opening draw this year.

Having used his protected ranking to enter the tournament, the Dane will face 12th seed and world No 14 Tommy Paul in his first match at the indoor event.