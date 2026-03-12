The last time Carlos Alcaraz played against Cameron Norrie, he was on the losing end and he admits he will have revenge on his mind when they square off in the quarter-final of the Indian Wells Open.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Norrie 5-3, but the British player as won three of their last five encounters with his most recent victory coming in the round of 32 at the Paris Masters last November, as he won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He also beat the Spaniard in the final of the 2023 Rio Open and the quarter-final of the Cincinnati Open in 2022, although Alcaraz won the 2023 Buenos Aires title and at Wimbledon last year.

There is no doubt the world No 1 will be the favourite as he was in blistering form against Casper Ruud, winning 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) to take his unbeaten start to the 2026 season to 15 while Norrie beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2.

“First of all, just really pleased about how I played today. I think I was at a really high level of tennis for me in both sets,” Alcaraz said during his post-match press conference.

“Just happy with, you know, really happy to know that I just did the goals that I set on myself at the beginning of the match. So hopefully playing this kind of level or the same level in the next round.

“Really difficult one against Cam, great battles I have against him. The last one I just lost against him, so I just really want to take revenge.

“Let’s see how it’s gonna be. Really looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

When asked why Norrie – who is on the verge of a return to the top 20 of the ATP Rankings after a slump in 2025 – is such a difficult opponent, Alcaraz explained: “I would love to answer that question, to be honest (smiling), but probably Cam is going to watch this.

“But, you know, I would say lefties always tricky to play against, I would say. Just the way he can change the, you know, I’m gonna say the height of the ball.

“He has a really flat backhand and really topspin forehand. So you can be a little bit confused sometimes with how it’s gonna come, the ball, to you.

“He’s a gladiator. You know, he’s a real fighter, fighting every ball, every game, every set. So it’s really difficult to, you know, when you’re facing someone like never give up any point or any ball.