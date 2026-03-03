The draw for the 2026 Indian Wells Open is done and dusted, and the names of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov still feature at the ATP 1000 event despite major question marks over their participation.

The trio competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships last week with Medvedev going on to win the title, but celebrations quickly turned into a nervous wait as airspace in the Middle East was closed on Saturday on the back of Israel and the United States’ joint military action against Iran.

The Iranian government responded by attacking American bases in the Middle East, including in Dubai, and it resulted in flights being suspended in the region.

It has been confirmed that Medvedev and Rublev are among a group of tennis players who failed to make it out in time while there are conflicting reports about Khachanov as some say he is still stuck in the United Arab Emirates while others claim he is due to practice at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Medvedev and Rublev were due to participate in the Eisenhower Cup – a mixed doubles Tie Break Tens event – on Tuesday, but organisers have confirmed they will not participate.

Indian Wells Open

Mirra Andreeva was due to team up with Medvedev, but she will now partner Alexander Bublik while Anisimova will play alongside Learner Tien following Rublev’s withdrawal.

But as things stand, they are still due to play in the singles competition with the main draw made on Monday.

The trio have byes in the first round as they are seeded with 10th seed Medvedev facing either Alejandro Tabilo or Rafa Jodar in the second round.

The 16th-seeded Khachanov takes on either Joao Fonseca or Rafael Collignon while 17th seed Rublev will be up against one of Mattia Bellucci or Gabrial Diallo.

When Are They Due To Play?

The official Indian Wells Open website states that men’s second-round matches are scheduled for Friday and Saturday so that will give those still in the Middle East a couple of days to make their way to California.

Dubai has confirmed that its airspace opened on Monday evening, but only a limited number of flights were scheduled for the next few days.

If they are unable to get on direct flights from Dubai to the United States, then they could still travel by car to Oman where they will take a private flight to either Turkey or Armenia before heading to the US.

Doubles players Harri Heliovaara, Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic are also among those still in Dubai, but they have a bit more leeway as the men’s first-round doubles matches only start on Sunday.