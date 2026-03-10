Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, but he admitted afterwards that he is still struggling with an “odd” injury.

The tennis great has been wearing a white arm sleeve during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in California and he looked slightly uncomfortable during several service games when he took on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the third round.

After a routine opening set, Djokovic’s serve started misfiring in the second set as Kovacevic broke in games two and six to take it to a decider, but the world No 3 regained his rhythm to claim a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win.

Djokovic – who previously revealed that he was wearing an arm sleeve as it helps speed up injury and recovery – told Tennis Channel: “I’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks with that forearm and trying to go through it.

“It’s a bit odd: The more I serve, the better I feel, but then it comes on and off if I get cold.

“If I don’t serve for five or six minutes then I feel like the first couple of serves of that game are a bit painful. I’m working through it. It’s not something I haven’t faced before. It’s the ins and outs of being a tennis player at this level, but overall the body is feeling okay. Hopefully it’s going to get better every day.”

Novak Djokovic News

The Indian Wells Open is Djokovic’s first tournament since he lost in the final of the Australian Open against Carlos Alcaraz on February 1.

And the 38-year-old will have time to rest up after his three-setter against Kovacevic as he will next be in action on Wednesday when he faces defending champion Jack Draper.

“I’m trying to manage my body and my mental state on a daily basis so that I can be peaking as much as I possibly can on a given day,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“Then, of course, there is a challenge and obstacle across the net. It’s not going to get easier from here… Jack Draper is next, who is the defending champ and playing at a really high level again, but I love the challenge.

“That is one of the biggest reasons why I am still here and competing with these young guys. I want to see how they beat me — if they can — and that drives me every day to get better and prove to myself and others that I can still play at a high level.”