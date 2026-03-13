Daniil Medvedev admitted that he “didn’t feel great” after he was awarded a controversial point during a crucial stage of his quarter-final win over Jack Draper at the Indian Wells Open.

After a dominant opening set from Medvedev as he broke twice to take a 6-1 lead, Draper put up a better fight in the second as they remained on serve until the 10th game of the set.

Then it all went pear-shaped for Draper on his serve at 5-5 [15-0] as he was called for hindrance and, after a video review, chair umpire Aurelie Tourte gave the point to Medvedev.

But the Brit was unhappy with his opponent as Medvedev finished the rally before deciding to complain and request a video review.

The world No 11 ended up breaking Draper’s serve and then served out the match for a 6-1, 7-5 win that earned him a semi-final match-up against world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

ATP News

Novak Djokovic sends telling message to Jack Draper after losing Indian Wells Open blockbuster

Jannik Sinner’s latest win produced a staggering statistic Alcaraz and Djokovic can’t match

The pair exchanged words, albeit all very friendly, during the post-match handshake at the net and it went as follows:

Medvedev: “If you are mad with me, I’m sorry.”

Draper: “No, I’m not all.”

Medvedev: “But I would understand.”

Draper: “I don’t think it distracted you enough. That’s what I’m saying.”

Medvedev: “I could say it’s true.”

Draper: “It’s a fair call, you won the match fair and square, but I don’t think it distracted you at all.”

Medvedev: “I don’t feel great.”

Draper: “No, no, it’s fine, it’s a fair call, I just don’t think it distracted you.”

Medvedev: “I understand.”

During his post-match press conference, Medvedev was asked about the incident and replied: “Now I can actually even talk more, because I have more info. I think I should have done it the moment it happened, like, I should not have waited until the end of the point, and then it would be a bit more, probably available.

“But if you look at my first forehand, I do, after this happens, I could have gone for more. I was kind of tiny bit distracted. So I said to the umpire, like, ‘What should I do? Should I do it next time straightaway?’ And she goes, like, ‘If you want, you can video review.’ I said, ‘Okay, video review.’

“And whatever she decides, she decides, and she decided that it’s a point for me. So I take it.

“That’s basically it. Was I distracted big time? No. Was I distracted a bit? Yes. Is it enough to win the point? I don’t know.”

Medvedev was also asked if things were “okay” with Draper after the match.

“I think so, I mean, it’s more a question for him because, right, because I would be okay with him after what happened, so it’s more a question to him,” he said.

“I think we have a great relationship, so I don’t think one incident like this could make the outcome, especially, as again, I told him straightaway, if she thinks it’s not enough, 15-All, we go on. If she thinks it’s enough, well, then, it’s Love-30, I’m sorry, and that’s what happened.”

He added: “As I say, if you look on the first forehand I do after it happened, I think I could have done a better shot if there was no gesture from Jack.

“So as I say, was I distracted big time? No. Do I feel good about it? Not really. But I also don’t feel like I cheated or something.

“So I got a bit distracted. I let it go, I let the referee decide. I had a lot of calls against me in my life, and I usually don’t handle them well. To get one on my side, I guess feels good as well.”