Novak Djokovic sported a white sleeve on his right arm during his opening match at the Indian Wells Open and his new item of clothing is all to do with “a very unique technology” that helps speed up recovery.

The tennis great made a battling start to the 2026 campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event in California as he lost the opening set against Kamil Majchrzak before bouncing back to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

But curiously, Djokovic – who was playing his first match since losing the Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on February 1 – wore a sleeve throughout the encounter even though he was not battling any injury.

The new piece of apparel is part of Djokovic’s newly launched signature line with Incrediwear called the “Novak x Incrediwear”.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

According to the company’s website, “Incrediwear heals by emitting infrared waves that increase circulation—naturally enhancing your body’s biochemistry. This helps you heal faster, hurt less, recover more efficiently, and perform better”.

Djokovic was asked about the sleeve ahead of the Indian Wells Open and replied: “Incrediwear already existed, it’s just that we launched a line, my personal line. So it’s a very unique technology, actually. It’s not like the other wearables that you have around and you have seen around.

“This is, if I can narrow it down to a simple explanation, it’s like an infrared wearable. They have nanotechnology, and it’s doing great wonders, speeding up the anti-inflammatory processes and recovery in the cells, the muscles, obviously everything that inflames during the physical activity and for us athletes particularly, but not only athletes. It’s super important.

“And I’m just proud of that partnership, and as you mentioned, you know, it kind of is right down the alley that I’m the most comfortable with in terms of my passion, in terms of how I want to develop my brand and my businesses, you know, my investments, wellness, longevity.

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic pays Carlos Alcaraz huge compliment and backs him to break ‘demanding’ record

‘GOAT’ Novak Djokovic backed to capture Indian Wells title by former rival: ‘It can be done’

“Health space is something I deeply care about, something that is also very authentic and close to me as I live it on a daily basis and try to be kind of a testament or an example of the products or the businesses or brands that I’m part of or partnering or setting up or launching.

“I think nowadays with so many products and companies and brands out there, it’s not easy to navigate what’s good and what’s authentic and original and what’s made or created or developed with high integrity.

“So I feel like one of the best ways is to have an ambassador or partner or whoever that is a face that really embodies that. I try to do that.

“Not just because of the businesses but because I have done that throughout my entire career, and that’s actually, that kind of philosophy is the very reason why I’m still competing at this high level and being able to compete at the highest possible tennis professional level.”