The Jack Draper-Andy Murray partnership has resumed in North America with the pair spotted on the practice courts ahead of the Washington DC Open.

The British pair started working together in May following Draper’s split from Jamie Delgado, but it was a stop-start affair as there were several delays to their first event as a pair due to the former world No 4’s injury nightmare.

Draper was forced to miss the start of the grass-court season due to injury, but finally made his return at the Eastbourne Open as he reached the semi-final with the great Murray in his player’s box.

On the back of that run, there were high hopes he would reach the business end at Wimbledon, but he was forced to withdraw from the grass-court Grand Slam due to a flare-up of his left-arm injury.

But there is good news as the injury won’t keep him out for a lengthy period, as he is set to make his comeback at next week’s Mubadala DC Open.

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There were initially doubts that Draper’s partnership with Murray would continue beyond Wimbledon as the former world No 1 admitted that he was not keen on travelling as he told The Sun in May: “I just had no interest in travelling and being on the road, being away from my family. It wasn’t that I disliked coaching. It’s just I didn’t enjoy it more than I do being at home with my family.”

The three-time Grand Slam winner added: “I said I’d help him as much as I can, but I still want to be able to drop my kids at school and pick them up from school and I don’t want to travel much and be away from them for long periods.”

But Murray has made the trip to the United States as he joined the 24-year-old during training at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Draper – who has missed all three Grand Slams this year – has slipped to No 147 in the ATP Rankings and needed a wildcard to compete at the ATP 500 event in DC.

He will then drop down a level as he has entered the Brownsburg ATP 75 Challenger, which starts on 10 August.

As things stand, Draper will miss this year’s US Open as he has slipped to No 147 in the rankings, which is not good enough for a direct entry into a Grand Slam.

He will either have to play in the qualifying event or hope organisers give him a wildcard.