Jack Draper dropped a “shyte” quote following his win over Taylor Fritz at the Indian Wells Open while he also admitted he needs to be ready for Ben Shelton’s famous “kick serves”.

The British No 1 produced a dominant service display against world No 4 Fritz, winning 32 out of 35 points (91%), en route to a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the American.

Draper now leads the head-to-head with Fritz 3-2 as he also won their Paris Masters clash at the end of the 2024 season.

The 14th seed initially opened a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Fritz fought back with one break and reduced the deficit to 5-4 before Draper served it out.

When asked if he was concerned about dropping the ball in the second set, he replied: “Obviously played him in Paris. I think, you know, the courts there was like playing on ice. There was no rallies. It was very different to what I was expecting today. I didn’t really think about that match-up.

“I know Taylor likes playing here in the desert. It’s high bouncing. Tough to get a read on his serve. He plays very aggressive tennis. I knew it would be very difficult.”

And then he got sidetracked and he joked: “I thought that he played great – sorry, what was the question? I forgot the question. I’m talking shyte.”

He then got back on track, stating: “I was still really confident I was able to close out the match even if the momentum had swung, because I felt good on my serve all match.

“So it was tough and I knew Taylor would come back strong and try and compete well.”

Up next is another big server in Shelton and the left-handed American has been getting some prodigious kicks on his serves.

Several of his opponents have struggled to read that part of his game and Draper knows he will have his work cut out for him.

“Ben is obviously a very high-energy player. I haven’t competed against him, but I know he competes great. Obviously serves, you know, I think I saw him play last night and it was like 150 miles an hour [240km/h]. I don’t think I can do that.

“But obviously a lefty like myself, coming up, you know, wants to sort of get inside of that top 10. I think he’s really impressive. Really, really nice guy. I think he has been more and more consistent and winning against top players this week, as well.

“I think I’m looking forward to that matchup. We haven’t played each other, so it will be a lot of fun. It will be a tough match.”

He later added: “I don’t often go to the kick serve as much as Ben does, and [Carlos] Alcaraz does it a lot here. It’s definitely a play that works really well because the ball bounces so high.

“I think Ben has obviously got one of the best kicks in the game, so I will be ready for it. I’m aware he will use it, especially attack against me. I’m a lefty, and he’ll go after my backhand.”