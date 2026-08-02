Jack Draper says he has endured a ‘perfect storm’ of injuries that have derailed his career since May 2025, but believes the addition of Andy Murray to his coaching team has been a ‘massive benefit’ as he prepares for his comeback.

The Brit has been plagued by a series of physical setbacks for more than a year, with his problems beginning during last season’s clay-court swing when he suffered a bone bruise in his left arm.

Despite the issue, Draper managed to reach the semi-finals at Queen’s Club before being knocked out of Wimbledon by Marin Cilic in the second round just over a week later.

He then attempted to return at the US Open, but withdrew after battling through his opening-round match.

Draper subsequently decided to rest for the remainder of the season and was forced to miss this year’s Australian Open due to the ongoing arm problem.

The Brit appeared to have turned a corner at the start of 2026, reaching the last 16 at the Indian Wells Masters and recording an impressive victory over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic along the way.

However, he lost his opening match at the Miami Open before retiring during the Barcelona Open, forcing him to miss the remainder of the clay-court season as well as Wimbledon.

After splitting with coach Jamie Delgado, Draper appointed three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray to his team in mid-May.

The pair have only competed at one tournament together so far, the Eastbourne Open, and are set to continue their partnership at Draper’s next event, the Canadian Open.

The sixth Masters 1000 tournament of the season takes place from August 2 to 13.

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“I’ve had obviously an addition of Sir Andy [Murray] coming on to the team which has been a massive benefit for me considering he’s someone who’s been through a lot of struggle in his career,” the Brit told Sky Sports during a recent interview.

“It’s important for people to recognise as well that the injury I have is very complex, it’s very complicated and everyone around me is doing everything we can to help this keep moving along.

“It’s not as simple as rest and heal up and you’ll come back and you’ll be fine.

“Everything outside of tennis I’m doing amazingly well, everything on the court I’m managing really well as well so I’m at a point now where I’m happy that I will come through this period.

“It’s just going to take some time, but I’m doing all the right things, and the people around me are really supporting me.”

Draper has fallen 143 places in the rankings over the past 12 months and currently sits at world No 147.

Despite the dramatic drop, the 24-year-old believes his patience is beginning to pay off and that he is now in his best physical condition since the arm injury first emerged.

“I’m in the best place that I’ve been in the last year,” he added.

“The process that I’ve been on it’s a real patience game. It’s also just getting the right load, getting the right intensity, having the time to let all the things that I’m doing away from the court and on the court to come together, so I can hopefully get to the point where I do make that breakthrough.

“I am able to really progress and stay on the court and those things and I’m getting closer to that moment and I believe that moment is now.

“That’s why it’s been difficult to go to tournaments and have to maybe pull out the last minute.

“But those are calls that I’m making based on the fact that I’ve got a long career ahead of me and I’ve had to go there to know where I’m at.

“It really has been a perfect storm for me in a lot of ways.

“When I do get out of this storm I’m going to be pushing on to hopefully get to where I want to be and beyond.”