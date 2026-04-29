Jannik Sinner set his new personal ATP Rankings record after his latest win at the Madrid Open and it ensured he has now hit a points total that is a step ahead of his big rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner was challenged by Spanish wonderkid Rafael Jodar, but he found a way to win and it gave him a new rankings milestone.

Meanwhile, Sinner and Alcaraz have been given a GOAT verdict by a former British Davis Cup star and there was more bad news for Jack Draper.

Here is your latest Tennis365 round-up:

Sinner and Alcaraz cannot be compared to ‘Big 3’

Some tennis observers have suggested Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are already playing tennis at a higher level than the iconic trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Former British Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford spoke to Tennis365 and he insisted the legends who won 66 Grand Slams between them are still the standard bearers in the men’s game.

“When you look at Roger, Rafa and Novak, they were topping the world for 20 years plus, which is just stupid,” said Sapsford. “It’s staggering how they’ve managed to sustain that level over that period of time and Djokovic is still going, which is mind-blowing.

“So I guess if Sinner and Alcaraz are still around in 10 years’ time or even 15 years’ time, then you can say, well, yeah, they are as good as those guys.”

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner told they are ‘not in the same bracket’ as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Jannik Sinner’s news rankings milestone

Jannik Sinner is through to the Madrid Open semi-finals, as his 26-game winning run in Masters 1000 events shows no sign of ending.

His latest win in Madrid allowed him to move onto a new ranking high and leap ahead of Carlos Alcaraz in highest ranking points total his great rival Carlos Alcaraz reached earlier this year.

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner moves past Carlos Alcaraz record with another big win at Madrid Open

Alex Eala in rankings chase

Alex Eala slipped down the WTA Rankings last month, as she failed to match her run to the semi-final at the 2025 edition of that tournament in Florida and currently sits at No 41 in the WTA Rankings.

She will be keen to get back into the top 32 of the rankings and we looked at what she needs to do to secure that leap up the WTA list.

READ MORE: Why Alex Eala is chasing a significant rankings breakthrough heading into a crucial month

Jack Draper rankings nightmare

Jack Draper has pulled out of the French Open after confirming he will not recover in time to play at Roland Garros after suffering a knee injury at the Barcelona Open.

Now the player who was world No 4 this time last year is now set to slide down the rankings in alarming fashion, as he is set to fall outside the top 100 by the time the grass court season gets underway after the French Open.

Draper’s next tournament is set to be The Queen’s Club grass court event in June, but he will not know at this point whether he will be ready to play.

READ MORE: Jack Draper facing an alarming rankings collapse after latest injury hammer blow