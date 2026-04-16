The Grand Slam battle between newly crowned world No 1 Jannik Sinner and his big rival Carlos Alcaraz has dominated the men’s game for the last two years and now a player who has taken on both has predicted who will end up with the most Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz is already climbing up the list of all-time greats in the major title stakes, as his win at the Australian Open in January was his seventh in a Grand Slam at the tender age of 22.

By contrast, Sinner has won two Australian Open titles, a US Open crown and he also added his first Wimbledon title by beating Alcaraz in last year’s final.

Now, former world No 18 Benoit Paire has given Tennis365 his verdict on who will end up with the most major titles in the battle between Sinner and Alcaraz.

While Paire suggested the duel between the pair will be tight for years to come, he was quick to predict it will be the Italian with more major titles on his record in the final analysis.

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“I would say Sinner will win the most majors,” Paire told Tennis365 in an exclusive interview as he promoted the Roland-Garros eSeries.

“I think he is very solid on hard courts and little more focused win the game. He wants to win everything, so that’s the difference between him and Alcatraz. Maybe I’m wrong, I don’t know, but that’s what I think.

“In the future, it will be a big battle between those two. I am also hoping that there will be more players coming through like Joao Fonseca, but for the moment, I think it is between those two.”

Paire also reflected on the first time he came across Alcaraz, as he revealed his former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, encouraged him to watch his young gun in action.

“I played against Juan Carlos in my career and he said to me, you have to look at this guy because he is very good,” added Paire.

“Then, after just one year, he was already challenging at the top and we can also see how good he was.

“He has matured so quickly and achieved so much already. He is just 22 and he has won at the Slams. It’s something different.

“I think Ferrero helped him to be like this and I believe he can try and chase the records of Novak Djokovic. I believe this is possible, but the only question mark I have would be mentally.

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“We can see that he likes to enjoy like also and sometimes he can struggle mentally. So we don’t know what Alcaraz will be like in 10 years time.

“For me, I can’t understand how you can be so professional all the time. To be in a tunnel. You win a Slam and the next day, someone like Novak is thinking about the next one. I can’t believe this.

“If I win a Slam, you would not see me for a year as I would be celebrating!”

Paire is cut from a very different cloth to Sinner, with the relentless winning mindset that exudes from the world No 1 giving him a chance to challenge some of the game’s all-time great as he looks to find his position in the pecking order of the men’s game.

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