Jannik Sinner has admitted feeling ‘disappointed’ by the lack of change to prize money distribution from the organisers of the French Open, adding that players ‘don’t feel’ respected by the four Grand Slam events.

The upcoming French Open, which runs from May 24 to June 7, already features several compelling on-court storylines. However, the tournament has also become the centre of growing controversy off the court.

Players including Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiątek, Novak Djokovic, and Sinner have criticised the event, arguing that competitors are not receiving a fair share of the sport’s increasing revenues.

Despite rising profits from broadcasting, sponsorships, and ticket sales, the total prize pool for the 2026 edition increased by just over nine percent — a figure many players reportedly view as insufficient.

Some players have even floated the possibility of boycotting the Parisian Grand Slam, or other major events, in response.

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“You know, first of all, I can say these are the best and most important tournaments we have in our schedule,” began the Italian during his pre-tournament press conference at the Italian Open.

“It’s more about respect, you know, because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. And it’s not only for certain players, it’s for all of us players.

“Again, from the men’s and women’s side, we are very, very united and I think the top-10 men and top-10 women wrote a letter, and it’s not nice that – after one year – we’re still not even close to a conclusion on what we would like to have.

“And, you know, in other sports, if the top athletes send important letters, I truly believe that within 48 hours you not only get a response, but you also get a meeting regarding these kinds of things.

“So, of course, we are talking about money, but the most important thing is respect, and we just don’t feel it.

“I think we players are also a bit disappointed with the outcome from Roland Garros, for example. So let’s see what’s coming.

“I think in the next couple of weeks we’ll also know the prize money we’re going to have at Wimbledon, and we truly hope it’s going to be better – and then, of course, the US Open.

“So I do understand players talking about a boycott, because somewhere we also need to start, and it has been going on for a very long time now. Then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Sinner is set to begin his Rome campaign against the winner of the match between American Alex Michelsen and Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

The Italian is currently riding a sensational 28-match winning streak at Masters 1000 level and recently became the first man to win five consecutive tournaments at that category of event.

At the Madrid Open, Sinner dismantled Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in just 58 minutes to capture his maiden title in the Spanish capital.

While many leading players have criticised the French Open’s prize money structure, tournament organisers responded with a strongly worded statement defending their position.

“The total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros comes to €61.723 million, up 9.53% compared with last year,” read a statement on the tournament’s website.

“The tournament has decided to continue supporting the qualifying rounds, to help the players who need it most to finance their season and maintain their structure. The total prize money for the qualifying event has been increased by 12.9%.

“The prize money for the main draw is up 10.1% compared with 2025. A particular effort has been made for the first three rounds of the singles draw, with an increase of between 11.11% and 11.54%.

“The tournament also wanted to offer more prize money for all the other rounds of the main draw, with an increase of between 6.82% and 9.80% compared with 2025.”